Mediaocean Completes Integration of Cloud-Based Media Finance Solutions With Microsoft Dynamics 365

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced the completion of its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s widely used ERP and business platform. This new integration is part of Mediaocean’s expanded cloud-based financial management and bill-pay capabilities, including additional ERP integrations enabled through an open API suite.



Earlier this year, Mediaocean announced the transformation of its core offering from a suite of best-in-class software products into a single, modern media platform purpose-built for omnichannel advertising. The integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 supports a new product paradigm that unifies solutions across media intelligence, management, and finance.

“The world’s biggest brands and agencies rely on Mediaocean for critical media finance functions, including the controls required to manage media and ensure that all placements are properly billed and paid,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Mediaocean. “This new integration with Dynamics 365 allows for complete, real-time integration of bill-to-pay transactions, creating transparency, quality, and controls for the entirety of the finance workflow.”

Following its recently announced acquisition of Flashtalking , Mediaocean will power over $200 billion in annualized media spend and over 1 trillion in monthly ad impressions. The combined company serves as an independent, media-agnostic player in the ecosystem, providing control and trust for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers. Mediaocean was recently recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Ad Tech and ranked first in advertising technology for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021.

