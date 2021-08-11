Spectra Logic Launches IT Podcast Series

Boulder, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced the launch of its new podcast series, The Spectra Current. The podcast series features conversations with IT industry experts, thought leaders, customers and Spectra Logic executives who review the latest trends in data storage, data management, emerging technologies, cybersecurity and digital transformation at large. Conversations center around data center experiences, business methodologies, corporate culture, industry insights and lighthearted banter on successes, failures and personal and professional recommendations.

With more than 40 years of data storage and data management experience and hundreds of global customers, Spectra Logic is uniquely qualified to host discussions on the storage, usage and management of vast amounts of data that impact business outcomes for organizations of all sizes in numerous industries. Rich with helpful content, each podcast introduces you to the people who make up this community as they share insights, humorous stories and advice based on personal experiences.

The Spectra Current will feature discussions about:

Data Availability and Resiliency

Ransomware and Cybersecurity

Data Management and Data Storage

Backup and Archive

Emerging Technologies for Modern IT Architectures

Professional Experiences and Personal Stories

Hosted by Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing for Spectra Logic, The Spectra Current will provide new episodes bimonthly. Unique insights will be uncovered in a fun and informative format from IT professionals who are cracking the code on some of the industry’s most demanding IT, data storage and data management challenges.

“We’re excited to launch The Spectra Current to provide personal and professional experiences and chats around how organizations are modernizing their IT architectures, corporate cultures and even their teams,” said Betsy Doughty. “We’ve lined up a variety of remarkable guests who have agreed to share their unique stories and individual insights with our listeners.”

The first episode of The Spectra Current covering the topic of The History of Spectra Logic is posted on the Spectra Logic website and will be available on most of your favorite podcasting platforms.

Learn more about The Spectra Current podcast series here.

