The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 3.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period

Our report on commercial aircraft avionic systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for commercial aircraft and lower operational and maintenance costs and better safety due to integration of advanced electronic technologies. In addition, increasing demand for commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial aircraft avionic systems market analysis includes distribution channel segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The commercial aircraft avionic systems market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Line fit

• Aftermarket



By Application

• FCS

• CN and S

• FMS

• AHMS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of technologically advanced next-generation aircraft components as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft avionic systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial aircraft avionic systems market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft avionic systems market sizing

• Commercial aircraft avionic systems market forecast

• Commercial aircraft avionic systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft avionic systems market vendors that include Cobham Plc, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thales Group. Also, the commercial aircraft avionic systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

