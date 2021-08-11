The Global Automotive Airbag Market is expected to grow by 112.64 mn units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405227/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive airbag market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the automotive production shift to low-cost countries and growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings. In addition, automotive production shift to low-cost countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive airbag market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive airbag market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Side airbag

• Front airbag



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive airbag market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive airbag market covers the following areas:

• Automotive airbag market sizing

• Automotive airbag market forecast

• Automotive airbag market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive airbag market vendors that include Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive airbag market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405227/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________