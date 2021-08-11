TBRC’s Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Growth And Forecast Overview 2021

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the joint reconstruction market, the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $12.39 billion in 2020 to $16.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The joint reconstruction devices market size is expected to reach $20.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



COVID-19 Impact On The Joint Reconstruction Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic is evidentially affecting the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market in the short term, and likely will continue to do so in the medium term before the market makes a recovery. Those countries heavily involved in the design and manufacturing of joint reconstruction devices and equipment, particularly China, have been highly affected by the coronavirus, which has led to many supply chain issues. As economies start to reopen globally, manufacturing capacity will return, however consumer confidence is likely to take longer to recover which will influence the market, particularly at the premium end.

Competitive Landscape Of The Joint Reconstruction Market

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.93% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew and Globus Medical.

Player-adopted strategies in the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market include strengthening their product portfolio by adding new smart devices and implants via mergers and acquisitions, expanding their product portfolio by new product launches, innovation of new products that bring value to people, winning in established markets, accelerating development in emerging markets, innovating for value, simplifying and improving operating models, and supplementing organic growth through acquisitions.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major joint reconstruction devices and equipment companies, joint reconstruction equipment market share by company, joint reconstruction devices manufacturers, joint reconstruction equipment market size, and joint reconstruction devices market forecasts. The report also covers the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market and its segments.

Geographical Overview

North America was the largest region in the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market, accounting for 44.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market will be South America and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.5% and 12.3% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 11.8% and 9.7% respectively.

Market Gains And Forecasts By Segment

The top opportunities in the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market segmented by type will arise in the knee reconstruction devices segment, which will gain $9,830.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market segmented by end use will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $9,075.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025, by application will arise in the joint replacement surgery segment, which will gain $6,666.5 billion of global annual sales by 2025.

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

