Cannabis Science Conference Announces Return to Live Events in Baltimore, Maryland Featuring Keynote Speaker, E-commerce Pioneer, Former Overstock.com President and Former High Times CEO Stormy Simon





World’s Largest Scientific and Medical Cannabis Event Kicks Off East Coast Activation With Four Innovative Education Tracks and Renowned Canna Boot Camp

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest, fastest growing and most technical scientific and medical cannabis event, is returning to the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 with an expanded pre-show, full day, interactive Canna Boot Camp event Sept. 13.

The semi-annual Cannabis Science Conference (CSC), organized by CSC Events, LLC, will feature an exceptional lineup of analytical, medical, cultivation and CBD/hemp speakers including a keynote address by former CEO of High Times and president of online retailer Overstock.com, Stormy Simon.

Entering its sixth rendition, CSC sets the standard for scientific discoveries and discussions of cannabis globally. In alignment with the conference’s theme of “Advancing Cannabis Science,” the show will focus on four distinct educational tracks designed to showcase the latest technologies and advancements in the cannabis industry. These tracks include Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation Science and the newly added Hemp/CBD Science Track.

CSC Events, LLC Founder and CEO Joshua Crossney, a Baltimore native, adds a localized approach to the conference by showcasing local cannabis industry members and companies. CSC East’s now infamous Canna Boot Camp is hosted by Evermore Cannabis Company, a Maryland licensed cultivation and processing facility. Canna Boot Camp attendees will learn many aspects of the cannabis industry from cannabis cultivation to testing for quality control, laboratory information management systems, processing/extraction and more. Spaces for the Canna Boot Camp pre-conference workshop are limited.

“We are excited to bring some of the brightest minds and most cutting-edge science and technology in the cannabis industry back to my hometown of Baltimore for another edition of Cannabis Science Conference,” said Josh Crossney, President, CEO, and Founder of CSC Events. “While postponing last year’s event was a difficult decision, we knew it was crucial for the safety of our community. That said, we could not be more excited for what lies ahead. The goal of CSC is to make cannabis science accessible and ensure attendees develop a robust scope of knowledge of the scientific techniques and research being conducted on the plant. With every session at the conference we deliver the most advanced information in the most accessible, comprehensive manner and are excited to be able to do so in person this year. We’re thrilled to safely reconvene with our cannabis science community and are implementing extra precautions to ensure the safest return possible for our event.”

Safety measures and precautions for the event can be found here. View the Baltimore Convention Center’s full reopening plan here.

This year’s CSC East will feature new sessions that explore several trending topics, including emerging science as it relates to QC/QA testing, vaping, innovative approaches to extraction and sustainability of production practices, academic cannabis programs at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and Northern Michigan University, new research on the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, hemp-specific discussions and much more. You can view the full agenda here.

Crossney added, “With the further emergence of hemp products due to their legality in the U.S., the science of hemp, its manufacturing, uses, and positioning as consumer products are all very pertinent topics that I believe our attendees will find very valuable.

“Through roundtable discussions and hands-on demonstrations of innovative techniques, instruments, and technology within the industry, this year’s CSC East event will keep pushing for higher standards and quality research in the cannabis space.”

Currently, one in two Americans lives in states where adult use of cannabis is legal. As of this year, 46 states have enacted statutory laws specific to the possession and use of either whole-plant cannabis or extracted cannabinoids. The cannabis industry is expected to add $92 billion to the U.S. economy in 2021 alone and is expected to reach $160 billion by 2025, according to an analysis by MJBizDaily. Additionally, increasing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of a variety of conditions in each state is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The conference will also feature a robust exhibit hall with over 120 vendors, including 2021 Title Sponsor Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. To view the current list of sponsors, exhibitors and media partners, click here.

Tickets for Cannabis Science Conference East and Canna Boot Camp are available at www.cannabisscienceconference.com/register-for-tickets.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the world's largest, fastest growing and most technical scientific and medical cannabis event. Our conference pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices. Our semi-annual event is aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us in Baltimore, Maryland, for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, roundtable discussions, and exhibits.

