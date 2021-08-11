The Global Baby Carrier Market is expected to grow by $ 190.54 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Carrier Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153817/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on baby carrier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovation and portfolio extension and changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. In addition, innovation and portfolio extension is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The baby carrier market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The baby carrier market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Buckled baby carrier

• Baby wrap carrier

• Baby sling carrier



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby carrier market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby carrier market vendors that include Artsana Spa, BabyBjörn AB, BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi Corp., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and TOMY International Inc. Also, the baby carrier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

