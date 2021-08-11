Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market set to grow at CAGR of 3.8% by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market From 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Anaerobic Digestion (AD) and Forecasts Market Segment (Volume (Biogas Generation (m3/day)) Value (Spending ($Mn))) Market Segment by Spending (CAPEX, OPEX) Market Segment by Digester Type (Stand-Alone Digesters, On-Farm Digesters, Co-Digestion System) Market Segment by Feedstocks (Agricultural Residues, Food & Beverage Industry Waste, Residential Organic Wastes, Food Service Waste, Wastewater solids (sludge)) Market Segment by End-Use (Produce Heat and Electricity (CHP), Fuel Boilers and Furnaces to Heat Digesters, Produce Electricity, Produce Mechanical Power, Compressed to Vehicle Fuels, Other End-Use) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global anaerobic digestion (AD) market was valued at US$71,455 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The global anaerobic digestion (AD) market is being driven within the projected period, increased demand for renewable energy resources, rising energy costs, and stricter government regulations to minimise greenhouse gas emissions are the primary factors driving the anaerobic digestion market. Biogas is a gaseous by-product of anaerobic digestion that is increasingly being used to create energy and heat, as well as being injected into natural gas pipelines. Another driving driver in this market is the significant expansion in the biogas industry, which is accompanied by favourable energy and environmental laws.

The lock-down constraints imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak caused an 8% decrease in energy-related emissions and a 6% decrease in energy needs, resulting in an increase in the use of renewable in energy generation. In the USA, the use of renewable energy in the first 10 weeks has climbed by 40% and by 45% in India. The overall production of renewable energy grew 3%, mainly due to new solar and wind projects that were put online last year. Furthermore, during the first half of 2020, 13 nations awarded the pandemic new addition to the renewable capacity of around 50 GW.

Alternate Energy Generation from Waste

The bioreactor landfill is the largest conceivable anaerobic digestion for the solid waste business . A bioreactor landfill operator has an anaerobic digester with a capacity of hundreds of acre-feet, rather than a digester "tank" with a volume measured in thousands of gallons. This novel strategy flies in the face of conventional wisdom when it comes to waste disposal.

Organic Diversion from Landfills

Organic waste diversion provides a fantastic opportunity for the agriculture industry to develop more complex AD systems that co-digest animal wastes alongside other organic wastes from cities and municipalities. Because more gas is produced and the concentration of methane in the gas may be raised, improved availability of organic feedstock can improve the financial sustainability of AD operations.

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Resources

Within the projected period, increased demand for renewable energy resources, rising energy costs, and stricter government regulations to minimize greenhouse gas emissions are the primary factors driving the anaerobic digestion market . Biogas is a gaseous byproduct of anaerobic digestion that is increasingly being used to create energy and heat, as well as being injected into natural gas pipelines. Another driving driver in this market is the significant expansion in the biogas industry, which is accompanied by favorable energy and environmental laws.

Biogas Potential from Agricultural Feedstock

An overview of several agricultural feedstocks that can be used as inputs for AD systems in India, as well as estimates of the potential for reducing methane emissions and producing methane for use as an energy source. Dairy farms, sugarcane processing, distilleries, fruit and vegetable processing, cornstarch production, tapioca production, and milk processing are some of the industries represented. When it comes to deciding where to focus their efforts on biogas growth, information can benefit industry developers, funders, and legislators.

The major players operating in the anaerobic digestion (AD) market are AvicXiAn Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd, 2G Energietechnik GmbH, Clearfield, Inc., Harvest Power, Inc., Host Holding B.V., Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Voith Gmbh, Waterleau, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xylem Inc, these major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, in Jan 2020, BoxLNG Pvt Limited (BoxLNG), the India-based distributed clean bioenergy project developer, has signed a technology collaboration and investment agreement with HoSt Holding B.V. (HoSt) of the Netherlands. HoSt is one of the largest suppliers of bioenergy systems globally with more than 200 installations during its 30 years of experience.

