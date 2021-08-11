Floating LNG Vessel Market Worth US$1,307 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Forecast from 2021 to 2031: Market Segmentation by Type (LNG Power Barge, LNG Power Ship) Market Segmentation by System (Power Generation System, Power Distribution System) Market Segmentation by Component (Gas Turbine & IC Engine, Steam Turbine & Generator, Transformer, Switchboard) Market Segmentation by Power Output (Up to 72 MW, 72 MW to 400 MW, Above 400 MW) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies such as Caterpillar Inc. NYSE: CAT plus Region and Country analysis are included in this report.



Global Floating LNG Vessel Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, global floating LNG vessel market was valued at US$870 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$1307 million by 2031. The Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global floating LNG vessel market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall Floating LNG Vessel market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall Floating LNG Vessel market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world floating LNG vessel?

What is their status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

What is the leading Floating LNG Vessel ? What are their revenues and latest developments?

? What are their revenues and latest developments? What are some of the most prominent Floating LNG Vessel currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world floating LNG vessel market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic, and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global Floating LNG Vessel market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Increasing Demand for LNG

The recent drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, combined with significant new supply from both existing market players and new market entrants, including those set to come online in Australia, Canada, and the United States over the next few years, has significantly altered gas pricing and supply metrics. Over the next 20 years, LNG supply is expected to more than treble, resulting in a surge in demand — mainly in the Far East. Because of the booming power business, rapid industrialization, and expanding urbanization, governments are investing in floating LNG power boats. Major countries include China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Licensing And Management of LNG Refuelling Are Inconsistent.

Another stumbling block has been variability in the licensing and control of LNG refuelling between (and sometimes within) countries. The process of harmonizing standards and operations across all potential markets is progressing. The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) and SEALNG, for example, have made major contributions to the development of standardized procedures to safe handling, custody transfer, and competency evaluation. Nonetheless, for many port authorities, LNG is a new fuel, and a lack of understanding of the major differences between LNG and oil products is critical.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

Waller Marine, Inc. (WMI)

Karpowership

Modec, Inc.

Chiyoda Corporation

Caterpillar Inc. NYSE: CAT

Power Barge

Sevan SSP AS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Wartsila Oyj Abp

General Electric Corporation LON: GEC

IHI Corporation

Kensa Heat Pumps

Modine Manufacturing Company

