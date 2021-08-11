Mission Design and Automation and Plus One Robotics Partner to Bring Fast Deployment and Scalability to Warehouse Operations

Holland, MI and San Antonio, TX, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Design and Automation, a leading system integrator delivering custom, intelligent solutions, and Plus One Robotics, makers of the fastest vision software for logistics robots, join forces to help customers tackle the modern challenges in today’s warehouse. With the wide variety of item types passing through each day and the need for robust, scalable applications for tasks that can mitigate labor shortages and manage peak season surge, Mission and Plus One’s solutions are available for businesses getting started with automation, and for those accelerating existing plans.

This partnership brings together Mission’s wealth of experience deploying robotic automation systems at scale in ecommerce and distribution centers with Plus One’s award-winning Pick One vision software that harnesses the power of 3D and AI imaging to seamlessly handle this array of goods. Repetitively unloading pallets stacked with random items, for example, is not ergonomically friendly. Automating these depalletizing applications brings greater efficiencies and delivers higher quality throughput while eliminating a dangerous, repetitive task.

Logistics businesses are faced with a critical choice - to hire more people or expand their physical footprint as they ramp to meet the challenges driven by the surge for a more resilient, efficient supply chain. Warehouse operators who automate tasks like depalletization, order-fulfillment, tote-picking and parcel sortation can keep pace. Computer vision innovations in logistics means that robots can now learn to recognize and image new SKUs right at the dock door.

Warehouse workers can now move to more valuable positions such as Crew Chief. A Crew Chief manages multiple robots using Plus One Robotics’ Yonder software to handle exceptions, such as when the robot encounters a new SKU or unfamiliar packaging type. The Crew Chief sees on screen exactly what the robot sees, so when the robot calls for help, the Crew Chief tell it the best place to pick the item, getting it robot back to work in seconds.

“Our customers tell us that they want an easy-to-deploy solution that can grow with their business, helping operators cope with peak and surge demands while managing the labor force and an endless array of packaging designs. With Plus One, we’ve created a custom system to meet those needs,” said Scot Lindemann, Mission’s CEO.

“The warehouse is predicated on variability. Our technology gives robots hand-eye coordination to perform repetitive tasks manipulating a wide range of items. Systems built by Mission can now mitigate warehouse labor shortages and give customers confidence knowing they can maintain a high degree of quality throughput using systems built by trusted industry professionals,” commented Erik Nieves, Plus One’s CEO and co-founder.

The depalletizing robot is available for demonstration at Mission’s headquarters in Holland, Michigan. Contact info@mission-llc.com to arrange an appointment.

About Mission Design & Automation

Founded in 2004, Mission Design & Automation specializes in the design and manufacturing of advanced automation solutions for the automotive, office furniture, medical and consumer goods industries in North America.

Mission designs, builds and integrates custom flexible automation equipment for manufacturing companies, from standalone operator-assisted stations to fully turn-key robotic systems.

About Plus One Robotics, Inc

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016, with a mission to bring leading-edge 3D and AI vision to industrial robots, enabling hand-eye coordination for material handling in the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures fast, reliable and scalable solutions, with one person able to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One’s customers include logistics and ecommerce leaders in the Fortune 100; the company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO and The Netherlands. The company was ranked #7th top AI company in The Information’s ‘50 Most Promising Startups’ 2020 and recognized as an RBR50 top innovator in 2021. Visit plusonerobotics.com for more information.

