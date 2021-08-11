Proactive news headlines including Steppe Gold, Electric Royalties, Empower Clinics, Ayurcann Holdings and Bragg Gaming Group

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Steppe Gold making strong recovery following coronavirus related setbacks

Electric Royalties completes acquisition of two royalties from Globex Mining

Clean Seed Capital announces retail sale order commitments for most of the model year 2022 production run

Empower Clinics says it has 13 new clinic locations secured and in various stages of development

Recruiter.com says it is now offering unique capabilities to support diversity hiring initiatives

QC Copper and Gold creates Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund and Ore Group

Ayurcann Holdings strikes agreement with Innocan Pharma to manufacture its CBD skincare and topical products in Canada

American Eagle Gold creates Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund and Ore Group

Globex Mining closes sale of its Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mine royalty for cash and Electric Royalties stock

Perma-Fix sees activity pick up in 3Q and expects an improved second half of 2021

PlantX and Bloombox team up to celebrate release of Disney's Jungle Cruise with exclusive UK campaign

Bragg Gaming Group sees 2Q revenue rise 28% as more users place higher bets on its platforms

Victory Square says portfolio company Immersive Tech wins conditional approval to list on CSE

Marble Financial signs Application Programing Interface (API) licensing agreement with Citadel Mortgages

i-80 Gold is well positioned with $70.1M in cash and no debt to advance its portfolio of projects in Nevada

Heritage Cannabis enters into an exclusive intellectual property licensing and royalty agreement with biopharmaceutical company Avicanna

Algernon Pharmaceuticals to study Ifenprodil's effectiveness in small cell lung cancer with research pioneer Dr William North

Spotlite360 Technologies inks deal with Colorado’s Peak Dispensary for cannabis supply chain technology integration

Melkior Resources says detailed review of historical Carscallen data will unlock “further drill success”

Viscount Mining begins trading on the OTCQX Best Market after upgrading from the OTCQB Venture Market

Adcore reports triple-digit increase in 2Q revenue

Plurilock Security receives US$140,000 order from NASA under the Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) program

Xigem Technologies to start trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market

