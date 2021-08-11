Global Digital Marketing Software Market to Reach $129.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Marketing Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798364/?utm_source=GNW

The digital marketing industry has witnessed rapid growth over the last decade due to significantly increased internet penetration and the proliferation of mobile and electronic devices across the world. Growth prospects in the global market is being spurred by the increase in digital marketing spend and surge in social media and advertising. Increasing digital marketing budget and growing popularity of social media & advertising are expected to provide a major boost to market growth. Growing trends like increasing usage of mobile devices and personalized marketing are shifting organizations` marketing strategies, making them more focused on boosting user experience. Businesses are increasingly adopting digital marketing software for managing customer relationships through better assessment of consumer behavior throughout different business channels. Growing use of the solutions in various sectors such as IT, telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, consumer goods, logistics and transportation, and BFSI is expected to fuel growth. Apps related to management and administration is likely to register strong growth through the forthcoming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Marketing Software estimated at US$55 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$129.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$103.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The dominance of the software segment could be attributed to the fast and ever-evolving technology environment as well as the dynamic efforts of businesses to keep their systems up-to-date on the latest technology in order to remain ahead of competitors in the market. Marketing automation software is likely to gain increased adoption for carrying out activities such as collaboration between teams and for lead nurturing to drive business. Growth in the Services segment is due to the evolving industry and the increasing need for adoption of digital marketing services such as subscription-based pricing models and remote monitoring.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2026



The Digital Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR. The US represents the largest market due to its technologically sophisticated and large consumer base. The rapid growth of cloud computing platforms in the region is also expected to boost the usage of content management, marketing automation and CRM solutions. Rapid growth in Asia-Pacific region will be driven by increasing internet penetration and proliferation of smartphones in large countries such as China and India.

Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured)



Adobe, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hubspot, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798364/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Percentage of Internet Users Using Social Media by Gender:

April 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time by

Media Type: April 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time

Using Each Device: April 2020

Marketing Strategies as Companies Face Economic Hardships

Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence

Digital Marketing: A Prelude

Digital Marketing Channels

EXHIBIT 4: Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020

Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied

Parameters

Digital Marketing Software: An Introduction

Key Trends in the Digital Marketing Software Market

Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits

Outlook

Cloud Computing Dominates the Market

By End-Use

By Region

Market Challenges

By Component

Competition

Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2020E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Digital Marketing Trends

Artificial Intelligence Gains Focus

Machine learning (ML) Aids in Quicker Insights

Augmented Reality (AR) Emerges as a Leading Marketing Trend

Automation Technology Enables Time Optimization

Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication

New Opportunities for Influencers

Growth in Micro-Moments

Personalization Becomes Critical for the Success of Content

Marketing

Browser Push Notifications

Data Enrichment Facilitates More Personalized Services

Email Marketing Gets Smarter

Multi-touch Attribution Model Witnesses Growth

Businesses to Opt for Multiple Social Messaging Channels

Marketers Opt for Marketing Automation Software to Bring in

Efficient Optimization

Social Media Marketing Software Leverages on Social Networks

EXHIBIT 5: Digital Ad Revenue Growth by Company 2020

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users

Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions):

April 2020

Millennials and Generation Z Change the Social Media Landscape

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Rise of Social Media Stories to Continue

SEO Software Designed to Optimize Online Presence

Personalization Goals Popularize Email Marketing

Voice Searches Gain Popularity

Shoppable Posts to Contribute Significantly in Increasing

Ecommerce Sales

Predictive Marketing to Gain Wider Popularity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods &

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel &

Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Travel & Hospitality by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Marketing Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics and

Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Digital Marketing Software by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Marketing

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798364/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________