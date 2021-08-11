Global Digital Marketing Software Market to Reach $129.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Marketing Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798364/?utm_source=GNW
The digital marketing industry has witnessed rapid growth over the last decade due to significantly increased internet penetration and the proliferation of mobile and electronic devices across the world. Growth prospects in the global market is being spurred by the increase in digital marketing spend and surge in social media and advertising. Increasing digital marketing budget and growing popularity of social media & advertising are expected to provide a major boost to market growth. Growing trends like increasing usage of mobile devices and personalized marketing are shifting organizations` marketing strategies, making them more focused on boosting user experience. Businesses are increasingly adopting digital marketing software for managing customer relationships through better assessment of consumer behavior throughout different business channels. Growing use of the solutions in various sectors such as IT, telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, consumer goods, logistics and transportation, and BFSI is expected to fuel growth. Apps related to management and administration is likely to register strong growth through the forthcoming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Marketing Software estimated at US$55 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$129.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$103.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The dominance of the software segment could be attributed to the fast and ever-evolving technology environment as well as the dynamic efforts of businesses to keep their systems up-to-date on the latest technology in order to remain ahead of competitors in the market. Marketing automation software is likely to gain increased adoption for carrying out activities such as collaboration between teams and for lead nurturing to drive business. Growth in the Services segment is due to the evolving industry and the increasing need for adoption of digital marketing services such as subscription-based pricing models and remote monitoring.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2026
The Digital Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR. The US represents the largest market due to its technologically sophisticated and large consumer base. The rapid growth of cloud computing platforms in the region is also expected to boost the usage of content management, marketing automation and CRM solutions. Rapid growth in Asia-Pacific region will be driven by increasing internet penetration and proliferation of smartphones in large countries such as China and India.
Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured)
- Adobe, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hubspot, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Marketo, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Covid-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020
Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times
Percentage of Internet Users Using Social Media by Gender:
April 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time by
Media Type: April 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time
Using Each Device: April 2020
Marketing Strategies as Companies Face Economic Hardships
Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence
Digital Marketing: A Prelude
Digital Marketing Channels
EXHIBIT 4: Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020
Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied
Parameters
Digital Marketing Software: An Introduction
Key Trends in the Digital Marketing Software Market
Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits
Outlook
Cloud Computing Dominates the Market
By End-Use
By Region
Market Challenges
By Component
Competition
Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer
Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2020E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software
Digital Marketing Trends
Artificial Intelligence Gains Focus
Machine learning (ML) Aids in Quicker Insights
Augmented Reality (AR) Emerges as a Leading Marketing Trend
Automation Technology Enables Time Optimization
Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication
New Opportunities for Influencers
Growth in Micro-Moments
Personalization Becomes Critical for the Success of Content
Marketing
Browser Push Notifications
Data Enrichment Facilitates More Personalized Services
Email Marketing Gets Smarter
Multi-touch Attribution Model Witnesses Growth
Businesses to Opt for Multiple Social Messaging Channels
Marketers Opt for Marketing Automation Software to Bring in
Efficient Optimization
Social Media Marketing Software Leverages on Social Networks
EXHIBIT 5: Digital Ad Revenue Growth by Company 2020
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions):
April 2020
Millennials and Generation Z Change the Social Media Landscape
Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Rise of Social Media Stories to Continue
SEO Software Designed to Optimize Online Presence
Personalization Goals Popularize Email Marketing
Voice Searches Gain Popularity
Shoppable Posts to Contribute Significantly in Increasing
Ecommerce Sales
Predictive Marketing to Gain Wider Popularity
