Global DevOps Market to Reach US$21.3 Billion by the Year 2027

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.5% CAGR to reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.8% share of the global DevOps market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The DevOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 200 Featured)



Atlassian

Amazon Web Services

Broadcom Inc.

Northern.tech AS

Chef Software

Cigniti Technologies Limited

Clarive

CloudBees, Inc.

Docker Inc.

Dell Inc.

GitLab

Google Inc.

HashiCorp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

OpenMake Software

Oracle Corporation

Parasoft Corporation

Perforce Software, Inc.

Puppet

Rackspace US, Inc.

RapidValue Solutions

Red Hat, Inc.

SmartBear Software, Inc.

TO THE NEW

Tricentis GmbH

Worksoft, Inc.

XebiaLabs







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Encourage Adoption of DevOps in Europe

An Introduction to DevOps: Practices Redefining Software

Development

DevOps Lifecycle: Planning through to Deployment Stages

Tapping DevOps for Numerous Advantages

DevOps Evolves from Niche to Mainstream Market with Immense

Growth Potential

Key Drivers Propelling the Market

Key Challenge with DevOps: High Installation Cost Impedes

Market Growth

Analysis by Vertical: Telecom & ITES Sector Holds Major Share

EXHIBIT 1: World DevOps Market by Vertical (2020 & 2017):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare, and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Strong Position

Organizations in Asia-Pacific Adopt DevOps Resources to Fast-

Track Time-to-Market

EXHIBIT 2: World DevOps Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 3: World DevOps Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World,

USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario: Market Remains Highly Fragmented

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 4: Market Share of Leading Configuration Management

Software Technology Providers (2020):



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation and Quality: Key to Growing Demand for DevOps

DevOps Tools and Services Facilitate Accelerating Time to Market

Role of DevOps in the COVID-19 Era

Shift Towards Virtualization Platforms Enhances Significance of

DevOps for the Telecom Industry

Participants in Telecom Industry Eye on DevOps for 5G Technology

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions

(in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 6: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

DevOps Aids in Faster Mobile App Development

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 7: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

DevOps Becoming Vital for IoT and Innovations

EXHIBIT 9: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices

(in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P

EXHIBIT 10: Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in

Global Internet of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 &

2024

DevOps Practices Augurs Well for Implementation in ?Financial

Services? Industry

DevOps Aids Digital Transformation for Retail Industry

Healthcare Industry Bets on DevOps to Exploit Data Goldmine

DevOps for Efficient Data Science Efforts

Enhanced Patient Satisfaction & Regulatory Compliance

Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure, A Critical

Opportunity Indicator of Future Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (in US$ Trillion) and

% Growth for the Years 2013 through 2018

DevOps Streamlines Communication & Improves Collaboration in

Manufacturing Sector

EXHIBIT 12: Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All

Planned Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global

Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian

Countries for Jan 2020 to May 2020

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Growth in DevOps Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Select Popular Tools for Harnessing True Potential of DevOps

Popular DevOps Certifications Available for DevOps Professionals



