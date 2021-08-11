Coveo Expands Relevance 360: Three-Day Virtual Event for Leaders in Ecommerce, Service, and Employee Experience

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, announced today its Relevance 360 event has been extended to a three-day event and developer Hackathon. The new Coveo Relevance 360 week, “Every Interaction Made Better,” will take place September 8-10, 2021.

Relevance 360 launched last Fall with more than 2400 participants and headlined with the CMO of Netflix and Digital Marketing Expert Seth Godin and speakers from Humana, Adobe, Snowflake, and Xero. With increasing demand to leverage AI to connect with customers across commerce, service, and workplace, that half-day event has now turned into 20 sessions over three days so that attendees can personalize their own schedule with relevant sessions specific to their business focus or industry.

Applied AI has been proven to improve individual interactions across the entire digital journey. Experience executives across customer service, workplace, ecommerce and search are invited to see how Applied AI impacts such industries as healthcare, manufacturing, tech, finance and insurance. Attendees will join round tables hosted by Coveo customers and partners where they will share in-depth knowledge on how to leverage data, content, and AI to drive business impact. Specific sessions for developers on advanced search, recommendation, and machine learning are available - followed by a two-day Hackathon where search developers will test out Coveo and build a functioning application.

“Whether you call it CX, UX, DX or something else, the experiences you deliver help to determine your company’s success. Bottom-line, more relevant experiences drive bigger successes, and only AI can help deliver compelling experiences. If you are a digital experience leader, you won’t want to miss this event,” said Louis Tetu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. “We are excited to expand Relevance 360 into a three-day event that meets the needs of not only line of business leaders in ecommerce, service, workplace and search, but also to the growing developer and partner community leading relevance transformation experiences.”

Coveo Relevance 360 Speakers include:

Sameer Patel, Group Chief Marketing Officer, SAP CX

Sucharita Kodali, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research

Scott Compton, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research

Justin Bradley, Senior Solutions Architect at Rightpoint

Ryan Mathews, Director of Digital Support, Netapp

Sara Feldman, Director of Member Engagement, Consortium for Service Innovation

These experienced industry leaders will join Coveo’s leadership including Louis Tetu, CEO and Chairman; Laurent Simoneau, Founder & CTO; Mark Floisand, SVP of Product Marketing, Ciro Greco, VP of AI, Bonnie Chase, Director of Product Marketing, Sheerine Reid, Director of Product Marketing.

Join the Coveo Relevance 360 Hackathon

Sep. 8-10 | 48 hours

Developers wanting to showcase their technical UI skills are invited to join our Coveo Headless Hackathon. Over 48 hours, the task is to build a search page that displays movies and television shows using Coveo’s fully customizable headless library. Register for the hackathon: https://get.coveo.com/hackathon/

Relevance 360 week is free and open to anyone, though registration is required. For more information on event speakers and to sign up, visit: https://get.coveo.com/relevance360/.



About Relevance 360 Week

Coveo Relevance 360 Week is an interactive virtual summit that connects you to the experience leaders, strategies and AI technology you need to build great experiences that get results. With 20 sessions, 4 specialized tracks and a 48-hour Hackathon happening over 3 insight-packed days, discover all the ways that applied AI can improve individual interactions and entire digital journeys. This is the premier event for DX leaders looking to deliver outstanding experiences across websites, commerce, service, and the digital workplace.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences.



We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.



