Global Data Historian Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Historian Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$918.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Data Historian market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Data Historian market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$261 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$261 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- ABB
- Aspen Technology, Inc.
- Automsoft
- AVEVA Group plc
- Canary Labs
- COPA-DATA GmbH
- Emerson Electric Co.
- GE Digital
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ICONICS, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- OSIsoft
- PTC, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Insight into Data Historian
Evolution of Data Historians into Data Infrastructure
Outlook
Oil & Gas Industry Holds the Largest Share
EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration (2017-
2025): Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion
Asia-Pacific to Foster Fastest Growth
Data Historian Becomes Distributed
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IIoT and the Changing Relevance of Data Historian
EXHIBIT 2: Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms
Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via
Analytics: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022
and 2025
and 202
Historian Emerges as an Useful Tool for Production Tracking
Predictive Analytics Leverage Data Historian
EXHIBIT 3: Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT
Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation &
Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global
Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the
Years 2018 and 2023
Advantages of Predictive Maintenance by % Share
Machine Learning Emerges as an Evolving Application Platform
Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for
Data Historian
EXHIBIT 4: Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT
Accelerates the Criticality of Big Data Analytics and
Technologies to Create Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT
Big Data (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Strong Growth of Smart Manufacturing Concepts to
Drive the Importance of Big Data in Predictive Asset
Maintenance, Supply Chain/Inventory Planning, Energy
Management & Process Management: Global Market for Smart
Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020 and 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Data Historian by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Production
Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Production Tracking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Production Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental
Auditing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Environmental Auditing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Auditing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Asset Performance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Asset Performance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Asset Performance
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for GRC Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for GRC Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for GRC Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Predictive Maintenance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Paper & Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Data Historian by Application -
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset
Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian
by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Data Historian by Application -
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset
Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Data Historian by End-Use -
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Centers,
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data
Historian by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset
Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Data
Historian by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas,
Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by Application - Production Tracking, Environmental
Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management,
Predictive Maintenance and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Data Historian by
Application - Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing,
Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive
Maintenance and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance
Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Data
Historian by End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper &
Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Data Historian by
End-Use - Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine,
Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Data Historian
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________