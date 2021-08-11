Global Data Historian Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Historian Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798311/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$918.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Data Historian market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Data Historian market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$261 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$261 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)



ABB

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Automsoft

AVEVA Group plc

Canary Labs

COPA-DATA GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Digital

Honeywell International Inc.

ICONICS, Inc.

IBM Corporation

OSIsoft

PTC, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Insight into Data Historian

Evolution of Data Historians into Data Infrastructure

Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Holds the Largest Share

EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration (2017-

2025): Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion

Asia-Pacific to Foster Fastest Growth

Data Historian Becomes Distributed

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IIoT and the Changing Relevance of Data Historian

EXHIBIT 2: Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms

Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via

Analytics: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022

and 2025

and 202

Historian Emerges as an Useful Tool for Production Tracking

Predictive Analytics Leverage Data Historian

EXHIBIT 3: Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT

Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation &

Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global

Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the

Years 2018 and 2023

Advantages of Predictive Maintenance by % Share

Machine Learning Emerges as an Evolving Application Platform

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for

Data Historian

EXHIBIT 4: Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT

Accelerates the Criticality of Big Data Analytics and

Technologies to Create Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT

Big Data (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Strong Growth of Smart Manufacturing Concepts to

Drive the Importance of Big Data in Predictive Asset

Maintenance, Supply Chain/Inventory Planning, Energy

Management & Process Management: Global Market for Smart

Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020 and 2022



