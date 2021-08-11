Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach US$85 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798301/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$37.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Data Center Support Infrastructure market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Data Center Support Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Security Segment Corners a 15.4% Share in 2020
In the global Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- ABB Limited
- Eaton Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- McAfee, LLC
- Raritan, Inc.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities
for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market
Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally
EXHIBIT 1: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data
Center Demand
EXHIBIT 2: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center
Workloads
EXHIBIT 3: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data
Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019 and 2021
Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates
Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 4: Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use
Sector (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by
Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data
Centers for 2019
Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive
Overall Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 6: World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown
(in %) by Structure for 2019
Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the
Spotlight on Cooling Innovations
Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue
Growth
Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments
Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches
Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years
2015-2018
Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review
Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data
Center Security Solutions
EXHIBIT 8: Global Data Center Security Solutions Market
Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical
Security Solutions Segments: 2019
Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major
Revenue Contributors
Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation
Identification of Underutilized Servers
Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data
Centers Widen Business Prospects
High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data
Centers
Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case
Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale
Data Centers
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide
(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale
Requirements
AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support
Infrastructure Marketplace
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
