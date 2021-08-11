Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach US$85 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798301/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$37.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Data Center Support Infrastructure market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Data Center Support Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Security Segment Corners a 15.4% Share in 2020



In the global Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities

for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

EXHIBIT 1: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data

Center Demand

EXHIBIT 2: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center

Workloads

EXHIBIT 3: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data

Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019 and 2021

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates

Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 4: Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use

Sector (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by

Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data

Centers for 2019

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive

Overall Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 6: World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown

(in %) by Structure for 2019

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the

Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue

Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches

Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years

2015-2018

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data

Center Security Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Global Data Center Security Solutions Market

Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical

Security Solutions Segments: 2019

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major

Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data

Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data

Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale

Data Centers

EXHIBIT 9: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale

Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support

Infrastructure Marketplace



