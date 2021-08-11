Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798256/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.Dialysates & Replacement Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables & Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$320.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.8 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Bellco Societa Unipersonale a r.l
- Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA
- Infomed SA
- Medica SpA
- Medical Components, Inc.
- Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
- Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd
- NxStage Medical, Inc.
- Toray Medical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady
Growth
Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market,
Disposables to Register the Fastest Growth
Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Leads the Market,
CVVHDF to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Europe and US Hold the Largest Share, China to Witness Fastest
Growth
Future Endeavors in CRRT
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury to Drive Market
Growth
Rise in Aging Population, Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs
the Need for CRRT
EXHIBIT 1: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group
by Region (in Thousands): 2017
Rising Incidence of Diabetes: A Key Risk Factor for Acute
Kidney Failure
Table 11: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries
Advancements in CRRT Machines: Designed for Reliable and Safe
Treatment
Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth
Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients
Miniaturization and Wearable Technology Forays into Acute Renal
Replacement Domain
Reimbursement Scenario
Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement
Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Dialysates & Replacement
Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dialysates & Replacement
Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposables &
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Disposables & Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposables & Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Venovenous Hemofiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Venovenous Hemodialysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Continuous Venovenous
Hemodialysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Venovenous
Hemodialysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Slow Continuous
Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Slow Continuous Filtration
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Slow Continuous
Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement
Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and
Disposables & Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement
Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous
Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous
Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement
Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and
Disposables & Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement
Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -
Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids
and Disposables & Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -
Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow
Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous
Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous
Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,
Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -
Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &
Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids
and Disposables & Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -
Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous
Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow
Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous
Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous
Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous
Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 18
