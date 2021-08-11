Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798256/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.Dialysates & Replacement Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables & Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$320.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.8 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady

Growth

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market,

Disposables to Register the Fastest Growth

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Leads the Market,

CVVHDF to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Europe and US Hold the Largest Share, China to Witness Fastest

Growth

Future Endeavors in CRRT



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury to Drive Market

Growth

Rise in Aging Population, Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs

the Need for CRRT

EXHIBIT 1: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group

by Region (in Thousands): 2017

Rising Incidence of Diabetes: A Key Risk Factor for Acute

Kidney Failure

Table 11: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries

Advancements in CRRT Machines: Designed for Reliable and Safe

Treatment

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Miniaturization and Wearable Technology Forays into Acute Renal

Replacement Domain

Reimbursement Scenario

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion



