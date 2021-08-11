MPOWR Envision Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit

Rockford, Illinois, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPOWR Envision, a leader in strategy execution software as a service (SaaS), announced today that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). With successful completion, an independent service auditor has concluded that MPOWR Envision maintains effective controls over the security, availability, and confidentiality of its cloud-based strategy execution software and related systems.

SOC 2 outlines criteria for managing customer data within five “trust service principles,” including security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The Type II report identifies the suitability of the design and operational effectiveness of the internal controls as they relate to the SaaS system.

"Our customers, who value security, confidentiality, and integrity, trust us to be caretakers of their most sensitive information,” said David Franklin, Chief Technology & Operations Officer. “Achieving a SOC 2 Type II certification is a long, arduous process which demonstrates a comprehensive, fully functioning information security management program, requiring dedication and commitment from everyone on the team. At MPOWR Envision, we are proud to extend that commitment to our customers, ensuring their trust is not misplaced."

MPOWR’s SOC 2 examination was conducted by A-LIGN over the course of a 6-month observation period. Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of MPOWR Envision’s SOC 2 report should contact connect@mpowr.com. For more information about MPOWR Envision and its top-rated strategy execution software and services, visit www.mpowr.com.

About MPOWR Envision

MPOWR Envision® provides market-leading strategy execution software and services that enable organizations to plan, execute, and transform. Additionally, MPOWR provides expert strategy facilitation, coaching, and consulting services for organizations of all sizes. A top ranked solution, MPOWR Envision has achieved 5-stars by Capterra and Best Support, High Performer, and Momentum Leader Badges by G2 based upon features and customer reviews. For more information about MPOWR Envision, visit www.mpowr.com.