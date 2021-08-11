Vehicle Pillar Market worth USD 11.87 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Pillar Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vehicle Pillar Market Research Report, Pillar Type, Vehicle Type, End Market and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size is projected to be worth USD 11.87 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 6.76 Billion in 2020.

The vehicle pillar market outlook looks extremely promising, mainly due to the burgeoning automotive industry. Over the past few years, vehicle production has constantly been rising, which alongside the product standardization and enhanced research & innovation investments, drive the market growth. Rising demand in the passenger, as well as commercial vehicle segment, substantiates the vehicle pillar market size.With the continual investments in developing innovative pillar solutions, the vehicle pillar market share is projected to escalate further in future years



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5030





Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Vehicle Pillar Market Research Report are:

Kirchhoff Automotive Gmbh (Germany)

Tianjin Toyotetsu Automobile (Japan)

Unipres Corporation (Japan)

G-Tekt Corporation (Japan)

Martinrea International (Canada)

Toyotomi Kiko Co (Japan)

Tower International (US)

Shiloh Industries (US)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Gestamp (Spain)

Sewon America (US)

Benteler Automotive (US)

Elsa LLC (US)

Highly competitive, the vehicle pillar market appears fragmented due to the presence of many notable players. To gain a larger market share and create new markets, industry players adopt strategic approaches, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and others. They make substantial R&D investments in product development and keep themselves updated with new technological developments.

For instance, on Jul 31, 2021, Benteler (Germany), a metal processing specialist company, announced the development of a pioneering production-ready door concept. This product offers a lighter solution than existing ones available on the market, providing improved safety and material features and making mobility lighter and more safer & sustainable. It also makes vehicle entry easier and more convenient.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 pages) on Vehicle Pillar



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vehicle-pillar-market-5030





Megatrends such as electrification and automated driving encourage automotive manufacturers to look at different structures for vehicle interiors. Therefore, Benteler has developed an integrated solution that meets all dynamic crash and static load requirements, significantly contributing to lightweight construction. The aim of this structural development was to find the lightest possible solution to integrate the B-pillar function into the door structure, meeting all crash and static requirements.

Safety and Durability Being Utmost Importance Define Market Trajectory

The market is increasingly witnessing the introduction of lightweight yet toughest vehicles engineered for extreme road conditions. Also, the demand for extreme off-road vehicles and electric cars pushes the market growth. Additional factors benefitting the vehicle pillar market include favorable government policies for manufacturing and the increasing demand and production of high-performance off-road vehicles.

Massive R&D investments made by manufacturers in developing innovative vehicle pillars drive market growth. Moreover, growing government mandates & updated policies for driver's safety offer significant untapped opportunities to market players. Manufacturers try to increase production capacities in emerging markets, employing advanced manufacturing techniques.

High Initial Investments Requirements Hamper Market Growth

Despite demonstrating promising opportunities, the market witnesses major setbacks such as high initial investments required to produce vehicle pillars. Also, targeted projects implemented for lightweight solutions in remote areas act as major challenges for market growth.

COVID 19 Impacts

Just like many industries, the vehicle pillar industry was too drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown mandates initiated by governments worldwide disrupted the market dynamics, impacting production and sales. Broken supply chains also halted exports of various key raw materials required for production. However, the market is rapidly returning to normalcy, witnessing a gradual uptick in demand.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5030





Segmentation

The vehicle pillar market analysis is segmented into pillar types, vehicle types, end markets, and regions. The pillar type segment is bifurcated into A, B, C, and D pillars. Of these, the sub-segment A type pillar accounts for the largest market share, witnessing the vast preference and adoption in all types of vehicles.

The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into passenger cars & vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The end market segment is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets. The application segment is bifurcated into recreation and defense. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global vehicle pillar market. The recent shift in preference for lighter vehicles offering improved mileage and fuel efficiency increases the market demand. Besides, the presence of a vast base of aftermarket and industry players in the region boosts the vehicle pillar market size. Rising sales of passenger cars due to rapid economic growth in the region drive the vehicle pillar market growth.

Rising consumer preference for improved aesthetics and safety features, alongside the emergence of light-weighting automotive parts, increases the region's vehicle pillar market shares substantially. Additionally, increased vehicle production pushes the demand for vehicle pillars in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Pillar Type (A-Pillar, B Pillar, C Pillar and D Pillar), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), By End Market (OEM and Aftermarket) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5030



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.