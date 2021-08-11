Global Compression Therapy Market to Reach US$4.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compression Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798219/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Compression Garments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Compression Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Compression Therapy market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$885.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$723.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$723.7 Million by the year 2027.
Compression Pumps Segment Corners a 22.8% Share in 2020
In the global Compression Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$548.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$722.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$455.3 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)
- 3M Company
- ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.
- Bio Compression Systems, Inc.
- BSN Medical GmbH
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Julius Zorn GmbH
- Medi GmbH & Co. KG
- Medtronic PLC
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Sanyleg Srl
- SIGVARIS, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Tactile Medical
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Compression Therapy: A Widely Used Treatment Method for Venous
and Lymphatic Diseases
Types of Compression Therapy Products
Compression Garments
Compression Stockings & Socks
Compression Pumps
Static and Dynamic Compression Therapy
Compression Therapy Market: Growth Scenario and Outlook
Compression Garments Segment Leads, Pumps to Record High Growth
Static Compression Therapy: The Larger Segment
EXHIBIT 1: Compression Therapy Market by Technique: Breakdown
in % for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden)
Bio Compression Systems, Inc. (USA)
BSN medical (Germany)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
DJO Global, Inc. (USA)
Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany)
medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)
Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy)
SIGVARIS Group (Switzerland)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Tactile Medical (USA)
Zimmer Biomet (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for
Preventive Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Compression
Therapy Products
EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type
EXHIBIT 3: Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of
Occurrence
EXHIBIT 4: Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD
Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence
A Review of Key Target Diseases: DVT, Varicose Veins and
Lymphedema
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphedema
Varicose Veins
Growing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-related Health
Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression Therapy
EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for
Compression Therapy Products
Compression Garments Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 6: Global Compression Hosiery Market by Gender (in %)
for 2019
Growing Significance of Compression Stockings in Treatment of
Venous Disorders
Advent of Aesthetically Pleasing Compression Stockings Fuels
Growth
Role of Compression Stockings in Treatment of Varicose Veins
and Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)
Rise in Sclerotherapy-related Surgeries Augurs Well for
Compression Therapy Market
High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in a Growing Diabetic
Population Fuels Demand for Compression Therapy Products
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to
Grow
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Garments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Compression Garments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Garments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression Braces
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Compression Braces by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Braces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression Pumps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Compression Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Varicose Vein
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Varicose Vein Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Varicose Vein Treatment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Lymphedema
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Lymphedema Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Lymphedema Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Leg Ulcer
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Leg Ulcer Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Leg Ulcer Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy
by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy
by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,
Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy
by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Compression Therapy by Segment -
Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression
Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression
Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy
by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Compression Therapy by
Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose
Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema
Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Compression Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments,
Compression Braces and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces
and Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Compression Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment,
Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer
Treatment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,
Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Compression Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments,
Compression Braces and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compression Therapy
by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Compression Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment,
Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer
Treatment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compression Therapy
by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis
Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Compression
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,
Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Compression Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments,
Compression Braces and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Compression Therapy
by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and
Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Compression
Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Compression Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment,
Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer
Treatment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Compression
Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein
Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Compression
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,
Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 79
