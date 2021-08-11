Global Compression Therapy Market to Reach US$4.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compression Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798219/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Compression Garments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Compression Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Compression Therapy market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$885.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$723.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$723.7 Million by the year 2027.



Compression Pumps Segment Corners a 22.8% Share in 2020



In the global Compression Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$548.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$722.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$455.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)



3M Company

ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

ConvaTec, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Julius Zorn GmbH

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Paul Hartmann AG

Sanyleg Srl

SIGVARIS, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Tactile Medical







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798219/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Compression Therapy: A Widely Used Treatment Method for Venous

and Lymphatic Diseases

Types of Compression Therapy Products

Compression Garments

Compression Stockings & Socks

Compression Pumps

Static and Dynamic Compression Therapy

Compression Therapy Market: Growth Scenario and Outlook

Compression Garments Segment Leads, Pumps to Record High Growth

Static Compression Therapy: The Larger Segment

EXHIBIT 1: Compression Therapy Market by Technique: Breakdown

in % for 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden)

Bio Compression Systems, Inc. (USA)

BSN medical (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

DJO Global, Inc. (USA)

Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany)

medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy)

SIGVARIS Group (Switzerland)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Tactile Medical (USA)

Zimmer Biomet (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for

Preventive Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Compression

Therapy Products

EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type

EXHIBIT 3: Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of

Occurrence

EXHIBIT 4: Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD

Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

A Review of Key Target Diseases: DVT, Varicose Veins and

Lymphedema

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Lymphedema

Varicose Veins

Growing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-related Health

Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression Therapy

EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for

Compression Therapy Products

Compression Garments Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 6: Global Compression Hosiery Market by Gender (in %)

for 2019

Growing Significance of Compression Stockings in Treatment of

Venous Disorders

Advent of Aesthetically Pleasing Compression Stockings Fuels

Growth

Role of Compression Stockings in Treatment of Varicose Veins

and Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Rise in Sclerotherapy-related Surgeries Augurs Well for

Compression Therapy Market

High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in a Growing Diabetic

Population Fuels Demand for Compression Therapy Products

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

(20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to

Grow



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Garments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Compression Garments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Garments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression Braces

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Compression Braces by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Braces by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Compression Pumps

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Compression Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Compression Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Varicose Vein

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Varicose Vein Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Varicose Vein Treatment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Lymphedema

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Lymphedema Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Lymphedema Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Leg Ulcer

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Leg Ulcer Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Leg Ulcer Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy

by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy

by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,

Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy

by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Compression Therapy by Segment -

Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression

Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Compression

Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Compression Therapy

by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Compression Therapy by

Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Compression Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Varicose

Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema

Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Compression Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments,

Compression Braces and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces

and Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Compression Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment,

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer

Treatment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Compression

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,

Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Compression Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments,

Compression Braces and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compression Therapy

by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Compression Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment,

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer

Treatment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Compression Therapy

by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis

Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Compression

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,

Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Compression Therapy by Segment - Compression Garments,

Compression Braces and Compression Pumps - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Compression Therapy

by Segment - Compression Garments, Compression Braces and

Compression Pumps Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Compression

Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Compression Garments, Compression Braces and Compression Pumps

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Compression Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment,

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer

Treatment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Compression

Therapy by Application - Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein

Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Compression

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment,

Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 79

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798219/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________