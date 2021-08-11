Intrommune Therapeutics Appoints Moises V. “Moe” Vela, Jr. to its Business Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced the appointment of Moises V. “Moe” Vela, Jr. to its business advisory board.

“We are all thrilled to have Moe serve on our business advisory Board,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “Moe’s status as the founder of The Vela Group, LLC, and his wealth of experience providing global business strategic counsel across a diversity of sectors and industries make him an extremely valuable member of our team.”

Moe is also co-creator, co-producer, and co-star of Unicorn Hunters. Like Shark Tank, Unicorn Hunters is one of the hottest new business reality shows seeking emerging businesses ripe for investment. “Food allergy is a serious issue for a massive number of people. I am excited to be part of Intrommune’s advisory board to support them as they bring solutions to improve the daily lives of millions of people across the globe,” said Vela. “Partnering with Intrommune was a no-brainer based on the potential market, their business plan, and their successful appearance on Unicorn Hunters.” Food allergies have been an issue in my life, so for me, it’s personal, he added. Intrommune’s Unicorn Hunters episode can be viewed here: Unicorn Hunters | Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune’s oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform is based on the well-accepted principles of allergy immunotherapy. The company’s initial product, INT301, is an immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy delivered via a specially-formulated toothpaste designed to optimize exposure of allergenic proteins to a patient’s immune system while also cleaning their teeth. Intrommune is currently enrolling patients into its INT301 Phase 1 clinical trial.

In addition to Vela’s exemplary business career, he served as the Director of Administration and Senior Advisor for then-Vice President Joe Biden. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Advisor on Hispanic Affairs for Vice President Al Gore. Vela holds the distinction of being the first Hispanic-American to serve twice in the White House in a senior executive role.

“I’m confident that my experience in Washington can also represent a considerable value for Intrommune as it manages the myriad of regulatory paths toward the ultimate commercialization of its food allergy treatments,” said Vela.

More than 220 million people globally suffer from food allergies. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT™) allergy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT

promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

