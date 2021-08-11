Global Cold Insulation Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798191/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phenolic Foams segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $672 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Cold Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$672 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$966.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Polystyrene Foams Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Polystyrene Foams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$379.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$542.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$646.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured)



Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

BASF SE

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

Covestro AG

Daehyup Tech Co., Ltd.

Fletcher Insulation

G+H Group

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

URSA Insulation, S.A







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Cold Insulation: A Prelude

A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials

Key Characteristics of Cold Insulation Materials

Hot Insulation versus Cold Insulation

Increasing Environmental Concerns and the Critical Need to

Minimize Energy Loss Drive Demand

Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation

Material Type

Fiber Glass: A Traditional Widely Used Cold Insulation Material

Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Oil & Gas Applications Dominate Cold Insulation Sales

Europe Dominates Consumption, While China Leads Global Growth

in Demand

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Greenhouse Gas Emissions Extends Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic

Sector (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Gas (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide CO2 Emissions from Industrial and Fossil

Fuel Combustion Processes by Region (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 5: WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for

Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG

from Landfill Gas

EXHIBIT 6: Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2,

Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for

Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal

Oil & Gas Sector: Complex Operational Environments Enhance

Significance ofCold Insulation Materials

COVID-19 Throws New Set of Challenges for Oil & Gas Industry

EXHIBIT 7: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply

Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending

(in %) by Type of Company for 2020

Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector: Significant Growth Potential

EXHIBIT 10: Global HVAC Systems Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use

Sector: 2020E

EXHIBIT 12: Global HVAC Market Revenues (in %) by Region: 2020E

Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC

Insulation Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Global Installed Base of Air Condoning Units

(in Millions) for the Years 2016, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Construction and Infrastructure Spending Determines Demand for

Cold Insulation Materials

EXHIBIT 14: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

EXHIBIT 15: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates

Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Cold Insulation in the Food Cold Chain

EXHIBIT 16: Global Cold Storage Market Revenues (in %) by

Product Category: 2020E

Investments in Cold Chain Facilities to Set the Tone for

Refrigeration Insulation Demand

Increasing Cryogenic Equipment Deployments Augur Well for Cold

Insulation Market

EXHIBIT 17: Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation

Material

EXHIBIT 18: Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use

Application (2020)

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

EXHIBIT 19: Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-

Use Sector (in %) for 2020

Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials: A Promising Development

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Favor Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fiber Glass by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Phenolic Foams by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phenolic Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polystyrene Foams

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polystyrene Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Refrigeration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Cold Insulation Market

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material -

Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane

Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material -

Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane

Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

PU Foams to Gain Traction in Insulation Applications

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material -

Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane

Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material -

Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane

Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Cold Insulation by Material -

Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane

Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber Glass,

Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, HVAC, Oil &

Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams,

Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas,

Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cold

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams,

Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber

Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas,

Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cold Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals,

HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Insulation by Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams,

Polystyrene Foams, Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

Material - Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cold

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fiber Glass, Phenolic Foams, Polystyrene Foams,

Polyurethane Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Insulation by End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas,

Refrigeration and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Cold Insulation by

End-Use - Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cold

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemicals, HVAC, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 80

