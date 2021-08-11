Social Media Strategies Summit - First Responders Conference Set to Educate First Responder Agencies and Departments on Essential Social Media Strategy Skills

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute , a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit - First Responders Conference in an entirely digital format on August 18-19, 2021. This conference is designed to equip first responders with the skills to share their experiences, learn new social media strategies and discover tips to tackle issues most important to first responders. The event will offer attendees a range of exciting educational and networking opportunities curated to have a substantial impact on a department’s social media strategy.



The virtual conference seeks to educate and enable first responders to build the foundations of a sustainable and scalable social media policy. The social media policy can be shared with respective leadership and utilized to train and empower public relations teams. Attendees representing agencies from around the globe will learn strategies and tips for tackling some of the most critical issues affecting first responders today. Topics will range from strengthening social media and crisis communications, humanizing staff, improving agency reputations and building relationships. Conference delegates will depart the conference with results-focused initiatives capable of being applied to their agency or department.

This year’s event will kick off with welcome remarks from the summit’s emcee and founder of Bronlea M Consulting, Bronlea Mishler. The agenda contains a series of live, 45-minute presentations held throughout the conference. Presentation topics will include, “Creating your Best Team for Social Media Management and Community Outreach” delivered by the City of Orland Fire Department; “How to Create Fun & Informational Video Public Messaging” by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; “The Successes and Challenges of TikTok in Policing” presented by Peel Regional Police; and “Dispelling Misinformation and Disinformation on Social Media” from the Cambridge, Mass. Police Department.

Other notable presenters will include the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Houston Police Department, the Tampa Police Department, and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the First Responders Conference will also feature a series of panel discussions designed to tackle some of the most pertinent topics relating to first responders today. Topics addressed will include “Managing a Crisis Using Social Media,” “Encouraging Employees to Tell Their Stories on Social Media,” and “Making the Most of Limited Resources & Budget on Social Media.”

In a new addition, this year’s conference will also feature several pre-recorded presentations designed to educate viewers on a range of topics, from lessons on how to organically grow a social media following to an overview of emerging social media platforms and consumer trends.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit - First Responders Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Social Media Strategies Summit website at the following link: https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/first-responders-august-virtual-2021/

About Social Media Strategies Summit:

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute, Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network, learn and hopefully advance their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

