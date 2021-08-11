Global Cell Harvesting Market to Reach $359.2 Million by 2026

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Harvesting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798117/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is spurred by of increasing investments in clinical, cell-based and regenerative medicine research. The technique is likely to gain from rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with continuous expansion of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. Stem cell research is estimated to witness fastest growth as stem cells derived from the bone marrow hold potential to advance stem cell biology, regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies. Stem cells are one of the latest entrants joining the race for COVID-19 cure. The therapy involves intravenous administration of MSCs derived from the human placenta to COVID-19 patients for boosting the immune response and helping the body in fighting the infection. The approach is being investigated by various researchers in the US and China, with some of them observing positive outcomes.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$359.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$284.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The Manual segment dominates market share owing to extensive adoption of these systems as a result of their affordable and user-friendly nature.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Million by 2026
The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. The US dominates market share due to increasing R&D investments and favorable government policies. The US FDA has approved cord blood-based blood-forming stem cells for use in the US. These cells along with stem cells derived from the bone marrow are widely used in medical transplant procedures for treatment of cancer along with diseases related to the immune system and blood. The Asia-Pacific market expansion is being driven by increasing R&D spending to develop new treatments, government policies favoring stem cell research, and public-private efforts to foster stem cell-based treatments.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cell Harvesting - A Prelude
With Stem Cells Holding Potential to Emerge as Savior for
Healthcare System Struggling with COVID-19 Crisis, Demand for
Cell Harvesting to Grow
Select Clinical Trials in Progress for MSCs in the Treatment of
COVID-19
Lack of Antiviral Therapy Brings Spotlight on MSCs as Potential
Option to Treat Severe Cases of COVID-19
Stem Cells Garner Significant Attention amid COVID-19 Crisis
Growing R&D Investments & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
to Drive the Global Cell Harvesting Market over the Long-term
US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Experience
Lucrative Growth Rate
Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms to Remain Key End-User
Remarkable Progress in Stem Cell Research Unleashes Unlimited
Avenues for Regenerative Medicine and Drug Development
Drug Development
Therapeutic Potential
A Prelude to Genetic Testing
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for
Cell Harvesting
The Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to
Drive the Cell Harvesting Market
Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for
Stem Cell, Driving the Cell Harvesting
Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume (2010-2020)
(in Million)
Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising
Growth Ahead for Cell Harvesting
Spectacular Advances in Stem Cell R&D Open New Horizons for
Regenerative Medicine
Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category (2019):
Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and
Tissue Engineering
Stem Cell Transplants Drive the Demand for Cell Harvesting
Rise in Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Procedures Propels Market Expansion
Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for
Cell Harvesting
EXHIBIT 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 11: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for
Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown
of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019
High Cell Density as Major Bottleneck Leads to Innovative Cell
Harvesting Methods
Advanced Harvesting Systems to Overcome Centrifugation Issues
Sophisticated Filters for Filtration Challenges
Innovations in Closed Systems Boost Efficiency & Productivity
of Cell Harvesting
Enhanced Harvesting and Separation of Micro-Carrier Beads
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Automated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Peripheral Blood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Peripheral Blood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Peripheral Blood by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bone Marrow by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Umbilical Cord by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Umbilical Cord by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Umbilical Cord by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Adipose Tissue by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adipose Tissue by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Adipose Tissue by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Biotech & Biopharma
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotech & Biopharma
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Research Institutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Institutes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Increasing Research on Stem Cells for Treating COVID-19 to
drive the Cell Harvesting Market
Rising Investments in Stem Cell-based Research Favors Cell
Harvesting Market
EXHIBIT 14: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$
Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017
A Strong Regenerative Medicine Market Drives Cell Harvesting
Demand
Arthritis
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis by
Age Group
Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for Cell
Harvesting Market
EXHIBIT 2: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
(1975-2050)
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Cell
Harvesting
EXHIBIT 3: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease* Prevalence in
Adults by Gender & Age Group
Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Cell Harvesting Market
Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)
EXHIBIT 4: Estimated New Cases of Blood Cancers in the US:
(2020) - Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma
EXHIBIT 5: Estimated New Cases of Leukemia in the US: 2020
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and
Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Increasing Demand for Regenerative Medicine in Geriatric
Healthcare and Cancer Care to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting
Table 24: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and 65 &
Above Age Groups
EXHIBIT 6: Cancer Related Incidence and Deaths by Site in
Japan: 2018
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Cell Harvesting Market
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Cancer in Europe: Key Statistics
Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases
(in Thousands) by Site for 2018
Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting Market
Table 28: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 & 2050):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-64, and 65 &
Above
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and
Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and
Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and
Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and
Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting
by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,
Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -
Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &
Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell
