Global Cell Harvesting Market to Reach $359.2 Million by 2026

Growth in the global market is spurred by of increasing investments in clinical, cell-based and regenerative medicine research. The technique is likely to gain from rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with continuous expansion of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. Stem cell research is estimated to witness fastest growth as stem cells derived from the bone marrow hold potential to advance stem cell biology, regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies. Stem cells are one of the latest entrants joining the race for COVID-19 cure. The therapy involves intravenous administration of MSCs derived from the human placenta to COVID-19 patients for boosting the immune response and helping the body in fighting the infection. The approach is being investigated by various researchers in the US and China, with some of them observing positive outcomes.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$359.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$284.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The Manual segment dominates market share owing to extensive adoption of these systems as a result of their affordable and user-friendly nature.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Million by 2026



The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. The US dominates market share due to increasing R&D investments and favorable government policies. The US FDA has approved cord blood-based blood-forming stem cells for use in the US. These cells along with stem cells derived from the bone marrow are widely used in medical transplant procedures for treatment of cancer along with diseases related to the immune system and blood. The Asia-Pacific market expansion is being driven by increasing R&D spending to develop new treatments, government policies favoring stem cell research, and public-private efforts to foster stem cell-based treatments.

UNITED STATES



UNITED STATES

Increasing Research on Stem Cells for Treating COVID-19 to

drive the Cell Harvesting Market

Rising Investments in Stem Cell-based Research Favors Cell

Harvesting Market

EXHIBIT 14: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$

Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017

A Strong Regenerative Medicine Market Drives Cell Harvesting

Demand

Arthritis

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis by

Age Group

Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for Cell

Harvesting Market

EXHIBIT 2: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

(1975-2050)

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Cell

Harvesting

EXHIBIT 3: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease* Prevalence in

Adults by Gender & Age Group

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Cell Harvesting Market

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

EXHIBIT 4: Estimated New Cases of Blood Cancers in the US:

(2020) - Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma

EXHIBIT 5: Estimated New Cases of Leukemia in the US: 2020

CANADA

Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019

JAPAN

Increasing Demand for Regenerative Medicine in Geriatric

Healthcare and Cancer Care to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting

Table 24: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and 65 &

Above Age Groups

EXHIBIT 6: Cancer Related Incidence and Deaths by Site in

Japan: 2018

CHINA

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Cell Harvesting Market

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018

EUROPE

Cancer in Europe: Key Statistics

Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) by Site for 2018

Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting Market

Table 28: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 & 2050):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-64, and 65 &

Above



FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

