Global Body Composition Analyzers Market to Reach $949.4 Million by 2027

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bio-Impedance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$352 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skinfold Calipers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Body Composition Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Hydrostatic Weighing Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR
In the global Hydrostatic Weighing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$137.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured)
- AccuFitness, LLC
- Beurer GmbH
- Bodystat Limited
- COSMED srl
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic, Inc.
- InBody Co., Ltd
- Maltron International Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- RJL Systems, Inc.
- Seca GmbH&Co. KG
- Selvas Healthcare lnc.
- Tanita Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Underlying Conditions among Hospitalized COVID-19
Patients: % of Adults with Condition by Age Category in the US
EXHIBIT 2: Severely Obese People Face High Risk of Serious
COVID-19 Outcomes: Prevalence of Severely Obese People (in %)
for Select Countries
EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Pandemic Adds to the Healthcare Burden of
Nations Worldwide: Obesity-Related Health Spending as % of
Total Health Expenditure for the Period 2020-2050
Endemic Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone to Growth of Body
Composition Analyzers Market
Bio-Impedance Analyzer Segment to Command Major Share
EXHIBIT 4: Global Body Composition Analyzers Market By Type
(in %): 2020
Product Segment Definitions
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Top Overweight Countries Worldwide - Ranked by
Overweight Population as % of Total Population (2019)
Obesity Statistics
EXHIBIT 6: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation
Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Market Growth
Technology Developments Support Market Growth
Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity
BIA Based Devices Gain Traction for Home Base Body Fat Monitoring
Costs and Accuracy Benefits Drive Demand for BIA
Segmental Bioimpedance Gains Traction in Body Composition Analysis
Increasing Osteoporisis Rates Trigger Demand
Exhibit 7: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Aging Population and Growing Incidence of Targeted Conditions
Drive Demand for Body composition Analyzers
EXHIBIT 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Select Innovations and Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-Impedance
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bio-Impedance Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-Impedance Analyzers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Skinfold Calipers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Skinfold Calipers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Skinfold Calipers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrostatic
Weighing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hydrostatic Weighing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrostatic Weighing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for DEXA by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for DEXA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for DEXA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fitness &
Wellness Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fitness & Wellness Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fitness & Wellness
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Home-Users by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Home-Users by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home-Users by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Surging Focus to Control Obesity to Drive Demand for Body
Composition Analyzers
EXHIBIT 8: Prevalence of Obesity Among Adults (20 and above) in
the US: 2000-2020
DEXA Market Spurred by Growth in Aging Population
Osteoporosis Snapshots
EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of Osteoporotic Fractures by Site in the US
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers by
Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers by
End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 10: Prevalence Rate (%) of Overweight and Obese
Population among Adult Men and Women in China (2018E)
Significant Rise in Osteoporosis to Aid Growth
Market Analytics
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Osteoporosis Market Overview
Osteoporosis Facts
Market Analytics
Obesity Reaching Epidemic Proportions Bodes Well for Body
Composition Analyzers
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers,
Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness &
Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers by
Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers by
End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic
Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Body Composition Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers,
Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body
Composition Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness &
Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body
Composition Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Body
Composition Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers,
Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by Product - Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold
Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Body
Composition Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bio-Impedance Analyzers, Skinfold Calipers,
Hydrostatic Weighing, DEXA and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body
Composition Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness &
Wellness Centers, Home-Users and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Composition
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals, Fitness & Wellness Centers,
Home-Users and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
