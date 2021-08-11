Global Body Composition Analyzers Market to Reach $949.4 Million by 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Composition Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798065/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bio-Impedance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$352 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skinfold Calipers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Body Composition Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Hydrostatic Weighing Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global Hydrostatic Weighing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$137.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured)



AccuFitness, LLC

Beurer GmbH

Bodystat Limited

COSMED srl

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

InBody Co., Ltd

Maltron International Ltd.

Omron Corporation

RJL Systems, Inc.

Seca GmbH&Co. KG

Selvas Healthcare lnc.

Tanita Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Underlying Conditions among Hospitalized COVID-19

Patients: % of Adults with Condition by Age Category in the US

EXHIBIT 2: Severely Obese People Face High Risk of Serious

COVID-19 Outcomes: Prevalence of Severely Obese People (in %)

for Select Countries

EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Pandemic Adds to the Healthcare Burden of

Nations Worldwide: Obesity-Related Health Spending as % of

Total Health Expenditure for the Period 2020-2050

Endemic Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone to Growth of Body

Composition Analyzers Market

Bio-Impedance Analyzer Segment to Command Major Share

EXHIBIT 4: Global Body Composition Analyzers Market By Type

(in %): 2020

Product Segment Definitions

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Top Overweight Countries Worldwide - Ranked by

Overweight Population as % of Total Population (2019)

Obesity Statistics

EXHIBIT 6: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation

Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Market Growth

Technology Developments Support Market Growth

Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

BIA Based Devices Gain Traction for Home Base Body Fat Monitoring

Costs and Accuracy Benefits Drive Demand for BIA

Segmental Bioimpedance Gains Traction in Body Composition Analysis

Increasing Osteoporisis Rates Trigger Demand

Exhibit 7: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Aging Population and Growing Incidence of Targeted Conditions

Drive Demand for Body composition Analyzers

EXHIBIT 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Select Innovations and Developments



