Mobile VOIP Market to Hit USD 58.21 Billion at a 12.2% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Mobile VOIP Market information by Service Type, by OS Type, by User Type and Region – forecast to 2027” market is predicted to reach USD 58.21 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Market Scope:

The global mobile VOIP market is being driven by the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones, as well as the increasing trend of BYOD among enterprises. In addition, due to lower call rates and seamless communication, the use of mobile VOIP services is rapidly growing.

Dominant Key Players on Mobile VOIP Market covered are:

3CX

Vonage

Microsoft Corporation

Phone Power

Facebook Inc.

Rebtel

CommPeak Limited

8x8 Inc.

Nextiva

VoIP Office

RingCentral Inc.

Tata Communications

Junction Networks

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8640

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Mobile VOIP is a simple and low-cost method of communicating via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Mobile VOIP works with mobile devices 3G, 4G, GSM or any other internet service and enables them to communicate efficiently. Digital data transmission via VOIP is much faster because digital data is divided into packets, with each packet traveling the fastest route. Users of mobile VOIP will benefit from low incoming call charges, no roaming charges, and unlimited messaging, among other things. Users can access mobile VOIP services by installing mobile VOIP software. These are basically apps offered by VOIP phone service providers. Mobile VOIP is useful not only to individual consumers but also to businesses in a variety of industry verticals. With the aid of mobile VOIP services, businesses can save money while increasing overall communication efficiency. VOIP applications are available for a variety of operating systems (OS), including Android, iOS, and Windows. Enterprises of all sizes are constantly on the lookout for Mobile VOIP solutions that can assist them in addressing various IT complexities.

There is a range of mobile VOIP providers in the market that provide services to both individual customers and businesses. They are also expanding their offerings to provide their customers with OTT applications. OTT apps are “over the top” apps and services such as WhatsApp, Viber, and Voxox that enable customers to communicate through text, call, and video, as well as share files. These providers also provide value-added services such as scheduled pre-type messaging services, which enable users to schedule their text messages. Some providers also have features that allow users to hide chat and lock and unlock hidden chat using different methods such as a password or fingerprint. This feature is extremely useful for enterprise communication, as it easily prevents unauthorized access to sensitive content. Viber, for example, provides such value-added services. Other value-added services involve removing spam messages while messaging, support of multiple languages, message searching, and file compression, among others.

The global mobile VOIP market is being driven by high Internet and smartphone penetration, as well as the increasing trend of BYOD among enterprises. In addition, the use of mobile VOIP services is growing dramatically due to lower call rates and seamless communication.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Mobile VOIP Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-voip-market-8640

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global mobile VOIP industry has been segmented on the basis of type, service type, organization size, and vertical.

Based on the service type, the global mobile VOIP market has been segmented into voice, video, instant messaging. Voice service earned the largest share in the year 2018. However, video service is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Video services also involve video conferencing and collaboration, which is projected to significantly increase its adoption among enterprises.

Based on OS type, the global mobile VOIP market has been divided into Android, iOS, Windows, and others. The Android segment captured the largest share in the market in the year 2018. The reason for the same is a large number of android smartphone users across the globe.

Based on user type, the global mobile VOIP market has been segmented into enterprises and individuals. The enterprise segment is expected to hold a larger market share. The increasing need to have cost-effective and smooth communication among enterprises is expected to propel the mobile VOIP service among them in the near future.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8640

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global mobile VOIP industry has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share in the mobile VOIP market. Some of the factors driving market growth include an increase in the use of such services by individuals in various North American countries, including the United States and Canada.

Europe is currently ranked second in the market. Europe is divided into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The UK is predicted to gain the largest market share, followed by Germany and France, according to the MRFR report.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8640

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mobile VOIP Market

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VoIP services have gained market popularity as the majority of industries have moved to remote working protocols. With an increase in demand for cloud-based phone services worldwide, the telecom sector, especially VoIP, has outperformed the global economy. For seamless online classes, the education sector has widely adopted the VoIP system. Aside from the education sector, the healthcare industry, including healthcare workers and doctors, used the system in 2020 for virtual training and meetings across countries.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter