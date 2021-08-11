Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market to Reach US$26.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798054/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the period 2020-2027.Non-Biodegradable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.5% CAGR to reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biodegradable segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Bioplastics and Biopolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Biopolymers and Bioplastics; An Answer to the Growing Plastic
Waste Menace
Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics
Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics
Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth
Packaging: The Dominant Application Market
Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for
Biodegradable Polymers
North America: Another Major Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics
Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers
Market
Global Production Landscape
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Segment for 2019 & 2025
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Material Type for 2019
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Geographic Region for 2019
Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic
Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent
Players to Sustain Demand
Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging
Applications
Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste
for Biopolymer Production
Increased Focus on Sustainable Production
Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race
Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations
Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market
Growth
Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer
Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption
EXHIBIT 1: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by End-Use
Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume
by Application
Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market
Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications
Fuel Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Technology
Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand
Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise
Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental
Concerns
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and
2024
Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for
Biodegradable Polymers Market
Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material
Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space
Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market
Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste
Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and
Biomaterials
Historical Note on Bioplastics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Ban on Non-Biodegradable Plastic Bags to Stimulate Market
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
Market Overview
Production Scenario
EUROPE
Bioplastics Market Heading for Impressive Gains
Compost Bags: A High Growth Market
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
