Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market to Reach US$26.9 Billion by the Year 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the period 2020-2027.Non-Biodegradable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.5% CAGR to reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biodegradable segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Bioplastics and Biopolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biopolymers and Bioplastics; An Answer to the Growing Plastic

Waste Menace

Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics

Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics

Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth

Packaging: The Dominant Application Market

Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for

Biodegradable Polymers

North America: Another Major Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics

Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers

Market

Global Production Landscape

Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share

Breakdown by Segment for 2019 & 2025

Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share

Breakdown by Material Type for 2019

Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share

Breakdown by Geographic Region for 2019

Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic

Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arkema SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Braskem (Brazil)

Good Natured Products, Inc. (Canada)

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent

Players to Sustain Demand

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging

Applications

Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste

for Biopolymer Production

Increased Focus on Sustainable Production

Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race

Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations

Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market

Growth

Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer

Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption

EXHIBIT 1: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by End-Use

Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume

by Application

Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications

Fuel Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Technology

Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand

Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise

Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental

Concerns

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and

2024

Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for

Biodegradable Polymers Market

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste

Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and

Biomaterials

Historical Note on Bioplastics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Biodegradable

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Biodegradable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Ban on Non-Biodegradable Plastic Bags to Stimulate Market

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Production Scenario

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Bioplastics Market Heading for Impressive Gains

Compost Bags: A High Growth Market

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and Biopolymers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,

Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and Biopolymers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and

Biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Application - Packaging,

Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and

Biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Application - Packaging,

Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and

Biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Application - Packaging,

Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and

Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &

Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 80

