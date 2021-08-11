Global Biological Seed Treatment Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biological Seed Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798052/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Microbials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Botanicals & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Biological Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Corteva Agriscience
- ITALPOLLINA S.p.A
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Plant Health Care plc.
- Precision Laboratories, LLC
- Syngenta International AG
- UPL Limited
- Valent BioSciences LLC
- Verdesian Life Sciences
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798052/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Biological Seed Treatment Market to Remain Buoyant with Few
Disruptions due to COVID-19
Microbials Segment Leads Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type
EXHIBIT 1: Select Microbial Biocontrol Agents Applied as Seed
Treatment
Botanical Seed Treatment Gains Traction
Seed Enhancement Function Dominates the Biological Seed
Treatment Market
Industry Witnesses New and More Effective Seed Treatment Solutions
Research to Improve Reliability of Seed Enhancement Function
Biologicals Gain Share in Seed Protection
EXHIBIT 2: Global Biopesticides Market by Type (% Share): 2020E
By Crop type, Corn Seed Treatment Dominates, while Soybean
Registers Fastest Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets to Make Strong
Gains in Biological Seed Treatment Market
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
Corteva Agriscience (USA)
ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)
Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
Plant Health Care plc. (USA)
Precision Laboratories, LLC (USA)
Syngenta International AG (Switzerland)
UPL Limited (India)
Valent BioSciences LLC (USA)
Verdesian Life Sciences (USA)
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
SELECT INNOVATIONS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Biological Seed Treatment Ensures Food Security for Expanding
World Population
EXHIBIT 3: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
EXHIBIT 4: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period
2008-2017 and 2018-2027
EXHIBIT 5: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million
Metric Tons): 2017-2020
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biological Seed Treatment
EXHIBIT 6: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
Climate Change Driving the Demand for Biological Seed Treatment
EXHIBIT 9: World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface
Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture
Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global
Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years
1940, 2000 and 2020
Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for
Biological Seed Treatment
Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
for Biological Seed Treatment
Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for
Biological Seed Treatment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$
Billion): 2015-2025
EXHIBIT 11: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million
Hectares for the Years 2013-2018
EXHIBIT 12: Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (%
Share): 2000-2018
EXHIBIT 13: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland
by Region: 2020E
Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Spur Market Demand
Seed Inoculation Emerges as a Potential Method for Delivering
Microbes
Plant Beneficial Microbes
Microbial Inoculation
Seed Coating
Future Research Opportunities
Biological Seed Treatment Playing a Key Role in Combating
Abiotic Stress
Growing Demand for Biofertilizers in Seed Treatment Propels
Market Growth
Innovations to Support Growth
Emergence of New Biological Seed Treatment Platforms to Promote
Sustainable Agriculture
Recent Developments in Biological Seed Treatment Space
Nufarm Americas Secures EPA Approval for Trunemco Seed Treatment
FMC Seeks EPA Approval for Two Biological Strains
BASF Launches Velondis Biofungicide Seed Treatment Formulations
Heads Up® Plant Protectant Offers Affordable Seed Treatment for
Soybean Diseases
Bayer Launches Two Biostimulant Seed Treatments for Higher Crop
Yields
Market Challenges
Limited Shelf-Life to Challenge Market Growth
Low Awareness Levels to Restrain Biological Seed Treatments
Adoption:
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Microbials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Microbials by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbials by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Botanicals &
Others by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Botanicals & Others by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Botanicals & Others by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Corn by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Corn by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Corn by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wheat by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Wheat by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Soybean by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Soybean by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Soybean by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cotton by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sunflower by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Sunflower by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sunflower by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Crops
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Vegetable Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Crops by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed Enhancement
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Seed Enhancement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Enhancement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed Protection
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Seed Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Microbials
and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops
and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corn, Wheat,
Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and Other Crops for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed
Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biological
Seed Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable
Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and
Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Microbials
and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,
Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops
and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corn, Wheat,
Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and Other Crops for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed
Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by
Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed
Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798052/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________