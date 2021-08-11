Global Biological Seed Treatment Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biological Seed Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798052/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Microbials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Botanicals & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Biological Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)



BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Corteva Agriscience

ITALPOLLINA S.p.A

Koppert Biological Systems

Plant Health Care plc.

Precision Laboratories, LLC

Syngenta International AG

UPL Limited

Valent BioSciences LLC

Verdesian Life Sciences







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798052/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biological Seed Treatment Market to Remain Buoyant with Few

Disruptions due to COVID-19

Microbials Segment Leads Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type

EXHIBIT 1: Select Microbial Biocontrol Agents Applied as Seed

Treatment

Botanical Seed Treatment Gains Traction

Seed Enhancement Function Dominates the Biological Seed

Treatment Market

Industry Witnesses New and More Effective Seed Treatment Solutions

Research to Improve Reliability of Seed Enhancement Function

Biologicals Gain Share in Seed Protection

EXHIBIT 2: Global Biopesticides Market by Type (% Share): 2020E

By Crop type, Corn Seed Treatment Dominates, while Soybean

Registers Fastest Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets to Make Strong

Gains in Biological Seed Treatment Market

Competition



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (USA)

ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Plant Health Care plc. (USA)

Precision Laboratories, LLC (USA)

Syngenta International AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Valent BioSciences LLC (USA)

Verdesian Life Sciences (USA)

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

SELECT INNOVATIONS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biological Seed Treatment Ensures Food Security for Expanding

World Population

EXHIBIT 3: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

EXHIBIT 4: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period

2008-2017 and 2018-2027

EXHIBIT 5: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million

Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

EXHIBIT 6: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Driving the Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

EXHIBIT 9: World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface

Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture

Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global

Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years

1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for

Biological Seed Treatment

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

for Biological Seed Treatment

Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for

Biological Seed Treatment

EXHIBIT 10: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$

Billion): 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million

Hectares for the Years 2013-2018

EXHIBIT 12: Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (%

Share): 2000-2018

EXHIBIT 13: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland

by Region: 2020E

Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Spur Market Demand

Seed Inoculation Emerges as a Potential Method for Delivering

Microbes

Plant Beneficial Microbes

Microbial Inoculation

Seed Coating

Future Research Opportunities

Biological Seed Treatment Playing a Key Role in Combating

Abiotic Stress

Growing Demand for Biofertilizers in Seed Treatment Propels

Market Growth

Innovations to Support Growth

Emergence of New Biological Seed Treatment Platforms to Promote

Sustainable Agriculture

Recent Developments in Biological Seed Treatment Space

Nufarm Americas Secures EPA Approval for Trunemco Seed Treatment

FMC Seeks EPA Approval for Two Biological Strains

BASF Launches Velondis Biofungicide Seed Treatment Formulations

Heads Up® Plant Protectant Offers Affordable Seed Treatment for

Soybean Diseases

Bayer Launches Two Biostimulant Seed Treatments for Higher Crop

Yields

Market Challenges

Limited Shelf-Life to Challenge Market Growth

Low Awareness Levels to Restrain Biological Seed Treatments

Adoption:



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Microbials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Microbials by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbials by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Botanicals &

Others by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Botanicals & Others by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Botanicals & Others by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Corn by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Corn by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Corn by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wheat by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Wheat by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Soybean by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Soybean by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Soybean by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cotton by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sunflower by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sunflower by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sunflower by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Crops

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Vegetable Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Crops by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed Enhancement

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Seed Enhancement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Enhancement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed Protection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Seed Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Microbials

and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops

and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corn, Wheat,

Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and Other Crops for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biological

Seed Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Microbials and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable

Crops and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and

Other Crops for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Type - Microbials and Botanicals & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Microbials

and Botanicals & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower,

Vegetable Crops and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Crop - Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops

and Other Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment

by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corn, Wheat,

Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops and Other Crops for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biological Seed

Treatment by Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Biological Seed Treatment by

Function - Seed Enhancement and Seed Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biological Seed Treatment

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seed

Enhancement and Seed Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798052/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________