Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Reach US$73.6 Million by the Year 2027

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Starch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$28.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Starch Blended With PLA segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Biodegradable Mulch Film market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Million by the year 2027.
Starch Blended With PHA Segment Corners a 21.9% Share in 2020
In the global Starch Blended With PHA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Armando Alvarez Group
- BASF SE
- BioBag International AS
- Dubois Agrinovation
- Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.
- Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Novamont SpA
- Organix Solutions
- PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
- Plastiroll Oy Ltd
- RKW SE
- Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC
- The Barbier Group (France).
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films
What is Mulch?
Biodegradable Mulch Film
Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address
Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand
Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of
Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand
EXHIBIT 1: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 2: Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in
Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the
Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable
Mulch Films
EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films
Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives
With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural
Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films
EXHIBIT 5: Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste
Turns Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage
Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for
2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown
of GHG Emissions by Sector
Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for
Biodegradable Mulch Films
EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable
Mulch Films
EXHIBIT 8: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares
for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial
Communities and Ecosystem Functions
New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in
Agriculture
Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed
in Vegetable Production
Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable
Mulch a Solution?
Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as
Biodegradable Mulch Films
Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films
Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
JAPAN
EUROPE
Rising Concerns over Plastic Contamination Presents
Biodegradable Mulch Films as a Suitable Alternative
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
ITALY
REST OF EUROPE
REST OF EUROPE
REST OF WORLD
Use of Plastic and Biodegradable Mulching in India: A Review
IV. COMPETITION
