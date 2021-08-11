Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Reach US$73.6 Million by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798047/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Starch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$28.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Starch Blended With PLA segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Biodegradable Mulch Film market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Million by the year 2027.



Starch Blended With PHA Segment Corners a 21.9% Share in 2020



In the global Starch Blended With PHA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films

What is Mulch?

Biodegradable Mulch Film

Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address

Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand

Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

EXHIBIT 1: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 2: Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in

Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the

Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable

Mulch Films

EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films

Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives

With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural

Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films

EXHIBIT 5: Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste

Turns Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage

Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for

2019

EXHIBIT 6: Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown

of GHG Emissions by Sector

Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for

Biodegradable Mulch Films

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable

Mulch Films

EXHIBIT 8: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial

Communities and Ecosystem Functions

New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in

Agriculture

Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed

in Vegetable Production

Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable

Mulch a Solution?

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Use of Plastic and Biodegradable Mulching in India: A Review

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

