Yield10 Bioscience Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Management will Host a Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. (ET) to Review



Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"We are focused on executing against our core business strategy of utilizing Camelina as a platform crop to produce food, fuel, and PHA bioplastic," said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10. "Our important early commercialization activities continue, highlighted by our recent new hires to support the regulatory, supply chain and commercial paths for our traits, as well as by contracting with third parties to scale up and crush seed to produce samples of Camelina oil for business development efforts. We are field testing Camelina in Argentina, for the first time, with the goal of forming strategic partnerships to enable our market entry strategy for commercializing omega-3 oils in the farmed salmon feed market.

"Our team is making excellent progress across our R&D priorities for 2021. We remain on track scaling up certain Camelina lines to enable planting at larger scale as we are also field testing Camelina elite germplasm, as well as lines designed to produce increased seed yield, oil content, and PHA in a field program spanning more than 12 sites across the U.S., Canada and Argentina. We are also supporting the Rothamsted team as they field test and scale up omega-3 (DHA+EPA) Camelina lines. We believe our innovations will enable the delivery of sustainable product options well matched to market demands.

"Our GRAIN platform addresses the main challenge in agricultural biotechnology that being the consistent identification of novel targets that produce meaningful improvements in crop performance. Our team has discovered four new oil content targets, including C3020, and three additional traits accessible by CRISPR, a timely development given the increasing demand for vegetable oil for the food and fuel markets.

"In the second half of 2021, we look forward to continuing to advance our business plans for Camelina, reporting proof points from our R&D activities, and achieving key milestones supporting the growth of our business," said Dr. Peoples.

Recent Accomplishments

Planting was completed under our 2021 Field Test and Seed Scale Up program at all contracted sites in the United States, Canada, and Argentina. The program is designed to test several varieties of elite Camelina, as well as seed yield and oil content traits. In addition, we are scaling up three Camelina varieties under contract with a seed company to enable larger scale plantings in 2022. We expect that harvest of seeds across the field tests will be completed in third quarter 2021, and that data will be received starting in fourth quarter 2021.



Tichafa Munyikwa, Ph.D. was appointed as Director of Regulatory Affairs and will be responsible for developing and executing regulatory strategy for Yield10's performance and content traits deployed in Camelina. In addition, Nicholas Renegar, Ph.D.was appointed as Director, Business Analytics and Operations and will be responsible for business analytics and project management as well as supporting Yield10's business development, supply chain development, and seed operations activities.





Yield10 researchers achieved proof of concept showing that four novel gene targets identified using the GRAIN (Gene Ranking Artificial Intelligence Network) platform impact seed development and/or oil content. In greenhouse testing, one of the three targets, C3020, produced a 10% increase in seed oil content when engineered with increased activity in Camelina. Data obtained from increasing activity of the other three targets, C3019, C3021, and C3022 indicates these represent good targets for CRISPR genome-editing. Pure field grown seed of C3020 is being produced in 2021 for subsequent larger scale evaluation.





In 2021, U.S. patents were granted on two traits in-licensed by Yield10 including trait C3007 for increasing oil content, as well as for the Camelina omega-3 (DHA+EPA) oil trait. In July, a U.S. patent was allowed for the synthetic biology trait C3006 developed in-house to increase seed yield and oil content in Camelina.



COVID-19 Impact on Operations. The Company has implemented business continuity plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic and minimize disruptions to ongoing operations. To date, despite the pandemic, we have been able to move forward with the operational steps required to execute our 2021 field trials in Canada and the United States. However, it is possible that any potential future closures of our research facilities, should they continue for an extended time, could adversely impact our anticipated time frames for evaluating and/or reporting data from our field trials and other work we plan to accomplish during 2021 and beyond.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Cash Position

Yield10 Bioscience is managed with an emphasis on cash flow and deploys its financial resources in a disciplined manner to achieve its key strategic objectives.

Yield10 ended the second quarter of 2021 with $20.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments; a net decrease of $2.1 million from unrestricted cash and investments of $22.7 million versus the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net cash used by operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million compared to $2.3 million used in the second quarter of 2020. The Company continues to estimate net cash usage during the full year 2021 within a range of $10.0 - $11.0 million.

The Company's present capital resources are expected to fund its planned operations into the second quarter of 2023. Yield10's ability to continue operations after its current cash resources are exhausted depends on its ability to obtain additional financing, including public or private equity financing, secured or unsecured debt financing, and receipt of additional government research grants, as well as licensing or other collaborative arrangements.

Operating Results

Grant revenue for the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 was consistent at $0.2 million. Research and development expenses increased by $0.5 million from $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2020 to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher stock-based compensation costs, a non-cash charge, and expanded Camelina field trials and related work being undertaken during 2021 at sites in the U.S., Canada and Argentina. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.4 million from $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2020 to $1.6 million during the second quarter of 2021. This increase was partly due to higher stock-based compensation expense as well as from costs associated with recruiting and hiring additional professional staff. Yield10 also incurred higher consulting expenses during the second quarter of 2021 in connection with early stage Camelina business development activity.

Yield10 reported a loss from operations of $3.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss from operations of $2.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. The Company also reported a net loss after income taxes of $3.1 million, or $0.64 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, in comparison to a net loss after income taxes of $1.8 million, or $0.92 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, Yield10 recognized $0.3 million of income within other income (expense) from its PPP loan that was issued and forgiven pursuant to the CARES Act.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported a loss from operations of $5.6 million in comparison to a six-month loss from operations of $4.8 million during the same period of 2020. Net loss after taxes was $5.7 million and $5.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Year to date grant revenue earned through June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was $0.4 million for both periods. Research and development and general and administrative expenses were both $3.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. In comparison, research and development and general and administrative expenses were both $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the first six months of 2020, Yield10 reported a loss of $1.0 million within other income (expense) as a result of a change in fair value of its warrant liability. The Company also reported the $0.3 million of income from its forgiven PPP loan during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com , or follow the Company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn . (YTEN-E)

(FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Grant revenue $ 174 $ 221 $ 370 $ 400 Total revenue 174 221 370 400 Expenses: Research and development 1,651 1,179 2,967 2,639 General and administrative 1,604 1,179 3,036 2,566 Total expenses 3,255 2,358 6,003 5,205 Loss from operations (3,081 ) (2,137 ) (5,633 ) (4,805 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrants — — — (957 ) Loan forgiveness income — 333 — 333 Other income (expense), net — 15 (1 ) 48 Total other income (expense) — 348 (1 ) (576 ) Net loss from operations before income taxes (3,081 ) (1,789 ) (5,634 ) (5,381 ) Income tax provision (11 ) (7 ) (19 ) (15 ) Net loss $ (3,092 ) $ (1,796 ) $ (5,653 ) $ (5,396 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.64 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (2.95 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic and diluted 4,868,156 1,957,927 4,583,723 1,827,526





YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,641 $ 3,423 Short-term investments 4,921 6,279 Accounts receivable 76 86 Unbilled receivables 38 27 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 509 527 Total current assets 21,185 10,342 Restricted cash 264 264 Property and equipment, net 949 921 Right-of-use assets 2,537 2,712 Other assets 275 283 Total assets $ 25,210 $ 14,522 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 101 $ 60 Accrued expenses 1,237 1,297 Lease liabilities 485 457 Total current liabilities 1,823 1,814 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,915 3,163 Other long-term liabilities 10 13 Total liabilities 4,748 4,990 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share); 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock ($0.01 par value per share); 60,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 4,868,466 and 3,334,048 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 49 33 Additional paid-in capital 401,319 384,758 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (153 ) (159 ) Accumulated deficit (380,753 ) (375,100 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,462 9,532 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,210 $ 14,522





YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,653 ) $ (5,396 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 108 91 Change in fair value of warrants — 957 Loan forgiveness income — (333 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 206 Charge for 401(k) company common stock match 69 66 Stock-based compensation 739 297 Non-cash lease expense 175 262 Deferred income tax provision 14 27 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10 59 Unbilled receivables (11 ) (39 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 24 84 Accounts payable 41 (129 ) Accrued expenses (69 ) (390 ) Lease liabilities (220 ) (391 ) Other liabilities (3 ) 17 Net cash used for operating activities (4,776 ) (4,612 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (136 ) (42 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 10 Purchase of investments (3,891 ) (503 ) Proceeds from the maturity of short-term investments 5,250 999 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,223 464 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from warrants exercised 3,856 1,658 Proceeds from PPP loan — 333 Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs 11,993 — Taxes paid on employees' behalf related to vesting of stock awards (83 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 15,766 1,991 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 (48 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,218 (2,205 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,687 5,749 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 15,905 $ 3,544



