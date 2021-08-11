Matterport Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Matterport reports record revenue of $30 million, 10% sequential increase
  • Subscription revenue jumps 53% to $15 million from year-ago period
  • Total subscribers increased 158% to 404,000 from year-ago period

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are thrilled to report another record quarter with strong subscriber and subscription revenue pushing revenue up 10% sequentially, demonstrating our continued momentum,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. “It was another quarter of strong execution across all vectors as we announced significant industry partnerships, expanded our service offerings, and strengthened our management team with world-class leaders to continue to scale our business. We are now ready to accelerate our innovation and customer growth, and being public will give us the visibility and financial resources to achieve our ambition of digitizing the built world.”

“We continued to expand our business with enterprise customers, which drove our net dollar expansion rate to a record 132% in the quarter, above the 129% that we achieved in Q1,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. “We are still relatively early in our penetration with top enterprise customers and expect additional growth with new and existing enterprise customers.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $29.5 million, up 21% compared to second quarter of 2020
  • Subscription revenue of $15.3 million, up 53% compared to second quarter of 2020
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $61.1 million
  • Spaces Under Management (SUM) grew to 5.6 million, up 75% compared to second quarter of 2020
  • Subscribers increased to 404,000, up 158% compared to second quarter of 2020

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Became a public company and raised $640 million in gross proceeds by successfully completing a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, Inc.
  • Announced significant industry partnerships with Facebook, PTC, Apex, and SIMLAB
    • Announced a collaboration with Facebook AI Research (FAIR) through which we made the largest-ever dataset of 3D indoor spaces available to teach robots and virtual AI assistants to understand and interact with the complexities of the physical world
    • Announced platform integration with the PTC Vuforia Engine™ and Vuforia Studio™ augmented reality (AR) software offerings
    • Announced a partnership with Apex to enable retail brands across the U.S. and Canada to access, collect and evaluate building data and information from all of their stores in one place
    • Announced strategic partnership and investment in SIMLAB, a technology company that specializes in the digitization of buildings throughout the design and construction phases
  • Continued expansion of Capture Services™ On-Demand to another 14 cities, making the service available to customers in a total of 26 cities across the United States
  • Strengthened executive team

Conference Call Information

Matterport will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available following the call for one year on the Matterport’s Investor Relations website at investors.matterport.com.

Date: August 11, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: investors.matterport.com
   

About Matterport
Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

Forward-Looking Statements

MATTERPORT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue:       
Subscription$15,281  $9,999  $29,081  $17,515 
License 2,099   -   4,359   - 
Services 2,879   2,232   5,568   3,157 
Product 9,244   12,052   17,424   16,551 
Total revenue 29,503   24,283   56,432   37,223 
Costs of revenue:       
Subscription 3,384   2,905   6,635   5,318 
License -   -   -   - 
Services 2,290   1,613   4,325   2,540 
Product 6,015   6,902   10,930   9,970 
Total costs of revenue 11,689   11,420   21,890   17,828 
Gross profit 17,814   12,863   34,542   19,395 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 7,090   4,537   13,115   9,142 
Selling, general, and administrative 16,501   10,476   29,559   20,273 
Total operating expenses 23,591   15,013   42,674   29,415 
Loss from operations (5,777)  (2,150)  (8,132)  (10,020)
Other income (expense):       
Interest income 14   4   22   13 
Interest expense (277)  (471)  (585)  (858)
Other income (expense), net (149)  (1,053)  (347)  (899)
Total other income (expense) (412)  (1,520)  (910)  (1,744)
Loss before provision for income taxes (6,189)  (3,670)  (9,042)  (11,764)
Provision for income taxes 20   20   39   34 
Net loss (6,209)  (3,690)  (9,081)  (11,798)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted$(0.62) $(0.47) $(0.92) $(1.51)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 10,037,669   7,844,667   9,829,416   7,822,539 
        


 
MATTERPORT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 June 30, December 31,
 2021 2020
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$42,281  $51,850 
Restricted cash 400   400 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $32 and $799, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6,692   3,924 
Inventories 2,622   3,646 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,810   2,453 
Total current assets 55,805   62,273 
Property and equipment, net 9,373   8,210 
Other assets 6,352   1,369 
Total assets$71,530  $71,852 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT       
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$4,903  $3,434 
Current portion of long-term debt 8,427   8,215 
Deferred revenue 7,667   4,606 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,739   6,995 
Total current liabilities 31,736   23,250 
Long-term debt 2,034   4,502 
Deferred revenue, non-current 260   297 
Other long-term liabilities 293   335 
Total liabilities 34,323   28,384 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)   
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value;       
30,443,413 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 30,340,098 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and liquidation preference of $166,131 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. 164,168   164,168 
Stockholders’ deficit:   
Common stock, $0.001 par value;   
56,500,000 shares and 56,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 10,135,510 shares and 9,463,182 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 10   10 
Additional paid-in capital 11,948   9,153 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 160   135 
Accumulated deficit (139,079)  (129,998)
Total stockholders’ deficit (126,961)  (120,700)
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit$71,530  $71,852 
    


 
MATTERPORT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
   
Net Loss$(9,081) $(11,798)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 2,608   2,349 
Amortization of debt discount 135   108 
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,259   1,164 
Loss on extinguishment of debt and convertible notes -   954 
Allowance for doubtful accounts 151   241 
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 7   - 
Other 43   9 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (2,918)  (4,421)
Inventories 1,024   248 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,269)  (673)
Accounts payable 1,466   2,980 
Deferred revenue 3,024   3,054 
Other liabilities 920   2,808 
Net cash used in operating activities (2,631)  (2,977)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property and equipment (326)  (20)
Capitalized software and development costs (3,256)  (2,454)
Investment in convertible notes (1,000)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities (4,582)  (2,474)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs -   43,689 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,342   51 
Proceeds from debt -   5,302 
Proceeds from convertible notes, net of issuance costs -   8,457 
Repayment of debt (2,390)  (5,922)
Payment of deferred transaction costs (1,204)  - 
Other -   (81)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,252)  51,496 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,465)  46,045 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (104)  (130)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 52,250   10,152 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$42,681  $56,067 
    

