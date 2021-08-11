Entertainment & Toy Ink Developer Nocopi Reports Cash Balance Grew to $1.9M on Q2 Revenue of $514,000 and Net Income of $43,000

| Source: Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 (Q2’21 & 6M’21). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

Highlights

  • Q2’21 revenue declined 18% to $513,900, reflecting lower specialty ink sales, offset by a 35% increase in revenues from licenses, royalties and fees. Revenues for 6M’21 were $1,125,300 versus 6M’20 revenues of $1,147,600.
  • Cash grew $0.2M to $1.9M vs. $1.7M in Q1'21 and increased $0.5M vs. Q4'20.
  • 6M’21 gross profit increased 14% to $671,200 compared to 6M’20 as prices of certain raw materials moderated from abnormal pandemic-related levels.
  • Net income before income taxes for 6M’21 increased 108% to $169,200 versus 6M’20 reflecting increased gross margin as the mix of revenue leaned more toward higher margin royalty and license activity.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi continues to be a solidly profitable and cash flow generating business. However, our specialty ink sales and royalty revenue have been and continue to be subject to some to pandemic-related fluctuations from downstream impacts on our supply chain, entertainment industry release schedules and consumer travel and shopping patterns.

"Importantly, cash collections remain strong, with operating cash flow rising 45% in the last six months to $574,400 compared to the year-ago period, driving our cash position to $1.9M at the close of Q2’21 from $1.4M at year-end 2020. Our growing cash balance reflects the efficiency of our operations, receivables collections and a quarterly $100,000 minimum guarantee payment from our largest licensee, which is not reflected in our income statement.

"While the timing of specialty ink orders caused Q2’21 revenue to decrease on a sequential and year-ago basis, our major licensees in the entertainment and toy space have never been more optimistic regarding the outlook for products featuring our specialty ink technologies. These customers have steadily increased use of Nocopi ink technologies over the last two years, and we fully expect this to continue going forward, though with the some variability due to logistics challenges, pandemic travel and shopping constraints and the timing of our customers’ product rollouts, geographic expansion and other initiatives.

"Despite near-term logistics issues which are driving higher costs and shipment delays, we remain confident in our growth prospects over the balance of 2021 and subsequent years. Our outlook is rooted in the expected, gradual rebound in consumer traffic at the approximately 80,000 pre-pandemic bricks & mortar retailers across North America that carried products featuring our specialty inks. Many of these include retailers at airports, train stations and highway rest stops which are important contributors to the sale of consumer products utilizing our ink technologies. While this broad retail footprint was substantially impacted by store closures and reduced foot traffic due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Q1’20, it was offset to a meaningful degree by improving online sales. Additionally, we expect to benefit from our licensee’s planned expansion into new European markets as health and economic conditions allow, along with the continued development of new product offerings leveraging our specialty ink technologies.”

Q2’21 Results
Q2’21 revenue declined 18% to $513,900 reflecting a 29% decrease in product and other sales, principally due to specialty ink shipments for licensees in the entertainment and toy product market. License and royalty revenue however rose 35% to $144,900 compared to a pandemic-challenged Q2’20 primarily from long standing customers in the toy and entertainment segment. Revenue from security market customers was relatively unchanged at approximately $52,300 in Q2’21 as this segment continues to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The security market represented approximately 10% of Q2’21 revenue.

Gross profit declined 13% to $280,100 in Q2’21 from $321,500 in Q2’20, reflecting an approximately $150,000 decline in product sales. Q2’21 gross margin rose to 55% from 51% in Q2’20, due to a greater contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue to the overall topline and the normalization of certain raw materials prices to the levels that existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2’21 operating expenses declined slightly to $237,700 from $247,900 in Q2’20, reflecting ongoing expense management and lower commission expense due to lower revenue.

Reflecting a decrease in gross profit, Nocopi’s net income decreased to $42,500, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q2’21, compared to $70,800, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q2’20. Net cash from operations increased to $209,000 in Q2’21, compared to negative ($129,200) in Q2’20 as accounts receivable turned positive. Net cash from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 45% to $574,400 as collections continue unabated while working capital also increased by over $300,000 since the start of 2021.

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Twitter – Investors: @NNUP_IR

Investor & Media Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
nnup@catalyst-ir.com

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)

 Three Months ended June 30
 Six Months ended June 30
 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
            
Revenues           
Licenses, royalties and fees$144,900  $107,100  $330,400  $271,700 
Product and other sales 369,000   520,200   794,900   875,900 
  513,900   627,300   1,125,300   1,147,600 
                
Cost of revenues               
Licenses, royalties and fees 49,500   58,600   96,600   108,300 
Product and other sales 184,300   247,200   357,500   448,800 
  233,800   305,800   454,100   557,100 
Gross profit 280,100   321,500   671,200   590,500 
                
Operating expenses               
Research and development 45,800   41,900   90,300   83,000 
Sales and marketing 74,200   86,000   157,400   170,000 
General and administrative 117,700   120,000   263,200   259,700 
  237,700   247,900   510,900   512,700 
Net income from operations 42,400   73,600   160,300   77,800 
                
Other income (expenses)               
Interest income 5,300   4,300   10,100   8,100 
Interest expense and bank charges (600)  (2,100)  (1,200)  (4,600)
  4,700   2,200   8,900   3,500 
Net income before income taxes 47,100   75,800   169,200   81,300 
Income taxes 4,600   5,000   11,900   (42,100)
Net income$42,500  $70,800  $157,300  $123,400 
                
Basic and diluted net income per common share$.00  $.00  $.00  $.00 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding               
Basic 67,400,812   61,044,698   67,377,251   61,044,698 
Diluted 67,400,812   61,605,985   67,377,251   61,577,129 



Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets

 June 30
 December 31
 2021
 2020
 (unaudited)
 (audited)
Assets 
Current assets     
Cash$1,908,400  $1,362,800 
Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 969,100   1,280,800 
Inventory 486,500   324,800 
Prepaid and other 29,400   97,800 
Total current assets 3,393,400   3,066,200 
        
Fixed assets       
Leasehold improvements 58,400   27,800 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 164,100   163,700 
  222,500   191,500 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 116,400   104,300 
  106,100   87,200 
Other assets       
Long-term receivable 371,500   559,500 
Operating lease right of use – building 138,400   160,300 
  509,900   719,800 
Total assets$4,009,400  $3,873,200 
  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 
        
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$67,000  $5,700 
Accrued expenses 154,600   178,600 
Income taxes 10,200   36,300 
Operating lease liability – current 46,000   44,500 
Total current liabilities 277,800   265,100 
        
Other liabilities       
Accrued expenses – non-current 26,000   39,200 
Operating lease liability – non-current 92,400   115,800 
  118,400   155,000 
Stockholders' equity       
Common stock, $0.01 par value       
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares       
Issued and outstanding       
2021 – 67,495,055; 2020 – 67,353,690 shares 675,000   673,500 
Paid-in capital 12,577,100   12,575,800 
Accumulated deficit (9,638,900)  (9,796,200)
Total stockholders' equity 3,613,200   3,453,100 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,009,400  $3,873,200 

Tags

publishing toys edutainment chemicals specialty ink