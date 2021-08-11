ION reports second quarter 2021 results, 3D strategy contributes to 40% sequential revenue increase despite challenging market backdrop 

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today reported revenues of $19.7 million in the second quarter 2021, a 40% increase compared to $14.0 million in the first quarter 2021 and a 13% decrease compared to $22.7 million one year ago.



Net loss attributable to ION in the second quarter 2021 was $23.6 million, or a loss of $0.90 per share, compared to $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.37 per share in the second quarter 2020. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss attributable to ION in the second quarter 2021 of $11.1 million, or a loss of $0.43 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss attributable o ION of $12.1 million, or a loss of $0.85 per share in the second quarter 2020. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $(6.6) million in the first quarter 2021 and $0.2 million one year ago. Reconciliations of special items to the reported financial results and Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable GAAP numbers can be found in the tables of this press release.

Year-to-date revenues were $33.8 million, a 57% decrease compared to $79.1 million one year ago. Net loss attributable to ION was $30.7 million in the first half of 2021, or a loss of $1.47 per share, compared to $7.5 million, or a loss of $0.53 per share in the first half of 2020. Excluding special items in both periods, Adjusted net loss attributable to ION in the first half of 2021 was $26.0 million, or a loss of $1.24 per share, compared to $7.3 million, or a loss of $0.52 per share in the first half of 2020. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $(6.5) million in the first half of 2021 compared to $23.1 million in the first half of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, backlog, which consists of commitments for multi-client programs and proprietary imaging projects, was $13.9 million, a decline from the first quarter 2021 as the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea proceeded ahead of schedule this quarter.

“We delivered sequential revenue improvement, partly due to starting the second, significantly larger phase of our Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the second quarter. Our strategic decision to participate in the 3D new acquisition multi-client market exposes us to larger scale earnings potential and enables ION to capture existing market share without an improvement in industry conditions. Our team is actively cultivating additional 3D program opportunities, including several with potential to start this year. A key 3D ingredient, our proprietary Gemini™ source technology continues to perform extraordinarily well and was recently highlighted by Shell for its role in enhancing exploration insights in an eco-friendlier manner. We continue to benefit commercially from the global 2D data collaboration with PGS, which helps diversify both companies’ geographic exposure to opportunities globally while also increasing sales efficiency.

“Operations Optimization revenues improved during the second quarter, consistent with increasing global offshore activity. We continue to advance our diversification strategy into ports and offshore logistics. Notably, the Marlin™ SmartPort deployments across nearly 20 UK ports continue to receive positive client feedback on the value our software delivers, such as enhancing decision-making via simple, visual dashboards. Based on the local success in the UK, our business development team recently expanded outreach in North America, Latin America and Africa. The climate-smart digital infrastructure we are promoting with US Department of Commerce support is garnering significant interest for country-scale digitalization solutions spanning maritime detection, port management and illegal fishing. WellAlert™ conversations have also advanced beyond our initial target market, receiving positive feedback in a number of regulatory environments and, as a result, we started developing a full-scale prototype.

“We expect the seismic market will continue gradually improving yet remain challenging in the near-term. As such, in the third quarter we are implementing a significant cost reduction program targeting $15 million to $20 million of annualized savings, building on the over $40 million eliminated last year, in an effort to right-size our business while still being able to capitalize on evolving market opportunities.

"In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, we are focused on empowering clients to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Our offshore data and digitalization technologies are key ingredients for enabling the sustainable use of marine resources, combating climate change and optimizing energy development while supporting the transition to renewable sources. We have doubled down on our diversification efforts and expect momentum to continue building as the year unfolds.”

At quarter close, the Company’s total liquidity of $32.8 million consisted of $26.7 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19.8 million) and $6.1 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility.

In April 2021, the Company successfully completed its bond exchange and rights offering, which extended the bond maturity to 2025 with a lower interest rate and a convertible feature that provides a path to convert the debt to equity. In total, $116.2 million of New Notes due in December 2025 were issued and 10.9 million shares of Common Stock that generated $14 million in net proceeds. A total of $7.1 million of Old Notes remained outstanding and due in December 2021. Although the Company’s balance sheet was bolstered by these transactions and revenue in the second quarter improved sequentially, the timing of the market recovery remains uncertain and revenues for the first half of 2021 were lower than expected. These lower than planned revenues will have an impact on second half cash collections necessary to fund the Company's operations and meet its debt and other obligations, therefore triggering a going concern issue for ION. The Company continually evaluates conditions in the capital markets, and will continue to explore additional funding opportunities through private or public equity transactions, debt financing or other capital sources, such as the sale of non-strategic assets to meet its ongoing cash needs.

SECOND QUARTER 2021

The Company’s segment revenues for the second quarter were as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 % Change June 30, 2020 % Change E&P Technology & Services $ 11,704 $ 7,236 62 % $ 15,226 (23 )% Operations Optimization 8,010 6,800 18 % 7,505 7 % Total $ 19,714 $ 14,036 40 % $ 22,731 (13 )%

E&P Technology & Services segment revenues were $11.7 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $7.2 million for the first quarter 2021 and $15.2 million for the second quarter 2020. Within E&P Technology & Services, multi-client revenues were $9.3 million, an increase of 160% from first quarter 2021 and a decrease of 23% from second quarter 2020. The sequential increase in multi-client revenues reflects starting the second, much larger phase of our Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program and an increase in 2D data library sales. The second quarter 2021 decrease compared to second quarter 2020 is primarily due to lower volume of multi-client sales. A portion of 2D data library sales during the second quarter 2021 were attributed to our global 2D data library partnership with PGS. Imaging and Reservoir Services revenues were $2.4 million, a decrease of 34% from first quarter 2021 and from second quarter 2020, due to lower proprietary tender activity.

Operations Optimization segment revenues were $8.0 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to $6.8 million for the first quarter 2021 and $7.5 million for second quarter 2020. Within Operations Optimization, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $3.4 million, an 18% increase from first quarter 2021 and flat to second quarter 2020. The sequential increase is due to increased seismic vessel activity offshore. Devices revenues were $4.6 million, a 17% increase from first quarter 2021 and a 12% increase from second quarter 2020 due to higher sales of towed streamer equipment spares and repairs.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 18%, compared to 6% for the first quarter 2021 and 20% one year ago. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 9% compared to (22)% for the first quarter 2021 and 15% one year ago, consistent with the increase or decrease in revenues during the period. Operations Optimization gross margin was 33%, compared to 36% for the first quarter 2021 and 31% one year ago.

Consolidated operating expenses were $11.0 million, consistent with the first quarter 2021 and a 9% increase from $10.1 million in the second quarter 2020 resulting from the one-time, non-cash adjustment made to marketing and sales expenses in second quarter 2020.

Income tax expense (benefit) was $8.8 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to $(6.8) million for the first quarter 2021 and $3.1 million for the second quarter 2020. The income tax expense for the first and second quarter 2021 primarily resulted from the reversal and subsequent re-establishment, respectively, of the non-cash valuation allowance of $7.7 million due to the Company’s going concern conclusion. Excluding the valuation allowance, the Company’s income tax expense primarily relates to results generated by its non-U.S. businesses in Latin America.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021

The Company’s segment revenues for the first six months of the year were as follows (in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change E&P Technology & Services $ 18,940 $ 61,740 (69 )% Operations Optimization 14,810 17,405 (15 )% Total $ 33,750 $ 79,145 (57 )%

E&P Technology & Services segment revenues were $18.9 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $61.7 million for first half of 2020. Within E&P Technology & Services, multi-client revenues were $12.8 million, a decrease of 76% from the first half of 2020, primarily due to lower volume of data library sales, including a significant 2D data library deal that was closed in the first quarter of 2020 that was not repeated during the first half of 2021. Imaging and Reservoir Services revenues were $6.1 million, a decrease of 29% from first half of 2020, due to lower proprietary tender activity.

Operations Optimization segment revenues were $14.8 million for the first half of 2021 compared to $17.4 million for the first half of 2020. Within Operations Optimization, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $6.2 million, a 20% decrease from first half of 2020 due to reduced seismic vessel activity offshore. Devices revenues were $8.6 million, a 10% decrease from first half of 2020 due to lower sales of towed streamer equipment spares and repairs.

Consolidated gross margin for the first half of 2021 was 13%, compared to 42% for the first half of 2020, primarily due to the decline in revenues. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was (3)% compared to 42% one year ago resulting from a significant 2D data library deal that closed during the first quarter of 2020 that was not repeated during the first half of 2021. Operations Optimization gross margin was 34%, compared to 40% one year ago primarily due to the decline in revenues.

Consolidated operating expenses were $22.1 million, a 31% decrease from $32.1 million in the first half of 2020 partially resulting from the goodwill impairment recognized in the first half of 2020 that was not repeated in the first half of 2021 and the reduction in compensation expense implemented during the first half of 2020. Excluding the impact of special items from last year, second quarter 2021 adjusted operating expenses declined by 14% compared to the adjusted operating expenses of $25.8 million one year ago. Operating margin was (52)%, compared to 1% one year ago. The decline in operating margin was the result of the decline in revenues.

Income tax expense was $1.9 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $8.9 million for the first half of 2020. The income tax expense for the first half of 2021 and 2020 primarily relates to results generated by our non-U.S. businesses in Latin America.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Service revenues $ 12,366 7,464 $ 15,547 $ 19,830 $ 63,032 Product revenues 7,348 6,572 7,184 13,920 16,113 Total net revenues 19,714 14,036 22,731 33,750 79,145 Cost of services 11,223 9,270 13,267 20,493 35,542 Cost of products 4,853 3,907 4,880 8,760 9,508 Impairment of multi-client data library — — — — 1,167 Gross profit 3,638 859 4,584 4,497 32,928 Operating expenses: Research, development and engineering 3,382 2,947 3,036 6,329 7,044 Marketing and sales 3,179 2,759 1,219 5,938 6,077 General, administrative and other operating expenses 4,458 5,387 5,801 9,845 14,803 Impairment of goodwill — — — — 4,150 Total operating expenses 11,019 11,093 10,056 22,112 32,074 Income (loss) from operations (7,381 ) (10,234 ) (5,472 ) (17,615 ) 854 Interest expense, net (3,299 ) (3,262 ) (3,414 ) (6,561 ) (6,635 ) Other income (expense), net (4,070 ) (607 ) 6,771 (4,677 ) 7,200 Income (loss) before income taxes (14,750 ) (14,103 ) (2,115 ) (28,853 ) 1,419 Income tax expense (benefit), net 8,776 (6,849 ) 3,052 1,927 8,926 Net loss (23,526 ) (7,254 ) (5,167 ) (30,780 ) (7,507 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (60 ) 91 (52 ) 31 25 Net loss attributable to ION $ (23,586 ) $ (7,163 ) $ (5,219 ) $ (30,749 ) $ (7,482 ) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 26,198 15,718 14,241 20,967 14,236



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,731 $ 37,486 Accounts receivable, net 10,531 8,045 Unbilled receivables 7,127 11,262 Inventories, net 10,783 11,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,243 7,116 Total current assets 62,415 75,176 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,131 9,511 Multi-client data library, net 55,145 50,914 Goodwill 19,898 19,565 Right-of-use assets 31,594 35,501 Other assets 2,079 2,926 Total assets $ 179,262 $ 193,593 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 26,976 $ 143,731 Accounts payable 24,971 33,418 Accrued expenses 20,151 16,363 Accrued multi-client data library royalties 20,341 21,359 Deferred revenue 1,840 3,648 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 8,360 7,570 Total current liabilities 102,639 226,089 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 106,861 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 34,289 38,372 Other long-term liabilities 202 222 Total liabilities 243,991 264,683 Deficit: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 28,577,886 and 14,333,101 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 285 143 Additional paid-in capital 995,323 958,584 Accumulated deficit (1,042,265 ) (1,011,516 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,398 ) (19,913 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (66,055 ) (72,702 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,326 1,612 Total deficit (64,729 ) (71,090 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 179,262 $ 193,593



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (23,526 ) $ (5,167 ) $ (30,780 ) $ (7,507 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (other than multi-client library) 1,421 1,008 2,380 1,848 Amortization of multi-client data library 5,434 4,681 8,719 12,701 Impairment of multi-client data library — — — 1,167 Impairment of goodwill — — — 4,150 Stock-based compensation expense 493 477 779 1,094 Amortization of government relief funding — (6,923 ) — (6,923 ) Provision for expected credit losses 102 — 498 — Loss on restructuring transactions 4,696 — 4,696 — Deferred income taxes 7,743 (83 ) — 338 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,157 ) 40,546 (2,955 ) 18,678 Unbilled receivables (3,026 ) (4,746 ) 4,151 (2,080 ) Inventories 122 951 339 179 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued royalties (5,293 ) (8,618 ) (7,891 ) (6,930 ) Deferred revenue (2,636 ) (821 ) (1,813 ) (466 ) Other assets and liabilities 1,596 2,012 2,569 102 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (15,031 ) 23,317 (19,308 ) 16,351 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in multi-client data library (7,432 ) (4,928 ) (12,643 ) (14,596 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (191 ) (201 ) (767 ) (697 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,623 ) (5,129 ) (13,410 ) (15,293 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit — — — 27,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (1,500 ) (4,500 ) (2,750 ) (4,500 ) Proceeds from the rights offering 41,836 (a) — 41,836 (a) — Payments on notes payable and long-term debt (17,824 ) (b) (767 ) (18,576 ) (b) (1,527 ) Costs associated with debt issuance (6,890 ) (c) — (7,696 ) (c) — Net proceeds from the registered direct offering — — 9,802 — Receipt of Paycheck Protection Program loan — 6,923 — 6,923 Other financing activities (259 ) 15 (575 ) 5 Net cash provided by financing activities 15,363 1,671 22,041 27,901 Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (206 ) 68 (78 ) 538 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,497 ) 19,927 (10,755 ) 29,497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 36,555 42,688 39,813 33,118 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 29,058 $ 62,615 $ 29,058 $ 62,615

(a) Represents $30.1 million in New Notes and $11.7 million of ION's common stock issued in connection with the Rights Offering.

(b) Consist of $17.1 million payment for the Old Notes resulting from the Exchange Offer.

(c) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with the Restructuring Transactions.

The following table is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

June 30, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,731 $ 62,540 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,327 (d) 75 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in consolidated statements of cash flows $ 29,058 $ 62,615

(d) Relates to letters of credit issued during third quarter 2020, primarily in connection with the Houston office lease deposit.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues: E&P Technology & Services: New Venture $ 3,882 $ 1,087 $ 4,686 $ 4,969 $ 6,127 Data Library 5,393 2,484 6,867 7,877 46,998 Total multi-client revenues 9,275 3,571 11,553 12,846 53,125 Imaging and Reservoir Services 2,429 3,665 3,673 6,094 8,615 Total 11,704 7,236 15,226 $ 18,940 61,740 Operations Optimization: Optimization Software & Services 3,370 2,844 3,377 $ 6,214 7,804 Devices 4,640 3,956 4,128 8,596 9,601 Total 8,010 6,800 7,505 $ 14,810 17,405 Total net revenues $ 19,714 $ 14,036 $ 22,731 $ 33,750 $ 79,145 Gross profit (loss): E&P Technology & Services $ 1,018 $ (1,607 ) $ 2,264 $ (589 ) $ 25,994 (b) Operations Optimization 2,620 2,466 2,320 5,086 6,934 Total gross profit $ 3,638 $ 859 $ 4,584 $ 4,497 $ 32,928 Gross margin: E&P Technology & Services 9 % (22 )% 15 % (3 )% 42 % Operations Optimization 33 % 36 % 31 % 34 % 40 % Total gross margin 18 % 6 % 20 % 13 % 42 % Income (loss) from operations: E&P Technology & Services $ (2,691 ) $ (4,853 ) $ 442 $ (7,544 ) $ 18,394 (b) Operations Optimization 244 (820 ) (474 ) (576 ) (3,733 ) (c) Support and other (4,934 ) (4,561 ) (5,440 ) (9,495 ) (13,807 ) Income (loss) from operations (7,381 ) (10,234 ) (5,472 ) (17,615 ) 854 Interest expense, net (3,299 ) (3,262 ) (3,414 ) (6,561 ) (6,635 ) Other income (expense), net (4,070 ) (a) (607 ) 6,771 (d) (4,677 ) (a) 7,200 (d) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (14,750 ) $ (14,103 ) $ (2,115 ) $ (28,853 ) $ 1,419

(a) Includes the loss on restructuring transaction of $4.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 resulting from the exchange of our Old Notes for New Notes.

(b) Includes impairment of multi-client data library of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(c) Includes impairment of goodwill of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(d) Includes amortization of government relief funding of $6.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Net Revenues by Geographic Area

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Europe $ 6,599 $ 4,366 $ 4,684 $ 10,965 $ 46,684 Africa 6,479 1,772 4,117 8,251 60,684 Asia Pacific 3,437 2,201 2,631 4,575 30,722 Latin America 1,072 3,503 7,992 5,638 13,242 North America 934 1,208 2,204 1,432 10,083 Middle East 704 727 942 2,141 7,347 Other 489 259 161 748 5,917 Total net revenues $ 19,714 $ 14,036 $ 22,731 $ 33,750 $ 174,679





ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss (Non-GAAP Measure)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The term EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) represents net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring charges such as impairment charges, severance expenses, government relief and loss on restructuring transactions. The term Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) but also excludes the impact of fair value adjustments related to the Company’s outstanding stock appreciation awards. EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (23,526 ) $ (7,254 ) $ (5,167 ) $ (30,780 ) $ (7,507 ) Interest expense, net 3,299 3,262 3,414 6,561 6,635 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,776 (a) (6,849 ) (b) 3,052 1,927 8,926 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,855 4,244 5,689 11,099 14,549 Impairment of multi-client data library — — — — 1,167 Impairment of goodwill — — — — 4,150 Severance expense — — — — 3,102 Amortization of government relief funding — — (6,923 ) — (6,923 ) Loss on restructuring transactions 4,696 — — 4,696 — EBITDA excluding non-recurring items 100 (6,597 ) 65 (6,497 ) 24,099 Stock appreciation rights (credit) expense — 7 85 7 (1,010 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 100 $ (6,590 ) $ 150 $ (6,490 ) $ 23,089

(a) Includes a full valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets of $7.7 million resulting from the going concern conclusion for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(b) Includes reversal of valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $7.7 million resulting from the going concern being removed for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Description of Special Items and Reconciliation of GAAP (As Reported) to Non-GAAP (As Adjusted) Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The financial results are reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide users of this financial information, additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. One such non-GAAP financial measure is adjusted income (loss) from operations or adjusted net income (loss), which excludes certain charges or amounts. This adjusted income (loss) amount is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below for supplemental financial data and the corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financials for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and three months ended March 31, 2021:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Reported Special Items As Adjusted As Reported Special Items As Adjusted As Reported Special Items As Adjusted Net revenues $ 19,714 $ — $ 19,714 $ 14,036 $ — $ 14,036 $ 22,731 $ — $ 22,731 Cost of sales 16,076 — 16,076 13,177 — 13,177 18,147 — 18,147 Gross profit 3,638 — 3,638 859 — 859 4,584 — 4,584 Operating expenses 11,019 — 11,019 11,093 (7 ) (c) 11,086 10,056 (85 ) (c) 9,971 Income (loss) from operations (7,381 ) — (7,381 ) (10,234 ) 7 (10,227 ) (5,472 ) 85 (5,387 ) Interest expense, net (3,299 ) — (3,299 ) (3,262 ) — (3,262 ) (3,414 ) — (3,414 ) Other income (expense), net (4,070 ) 4,696 (a) 626 (607 ) — (607 ) 6,771 (6,923 ) (e) (152 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (14,750 ) 4,696 (10,054 ) (14,103 ) 7 (14,096 ) (2,115 ) (6,838 ) (8,953 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,776 (7,743 ) (b) 1,033 (6,849 ) 7,743 (d) 894 3,052 — 3,052 Net income (loss) (23,526 ) 12,439 (11,087 ) (7,254 ) (7,736 ) (14,990 ) (5,167 ) (6,838 ) (12,005 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (60 ) — (60 ) 91 — 91 (52 ) — (52 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ION $ (23,586 ) $ 12,439 $ (11,147 ) $ (7,163 ) $ (7,736 ) $ (14,899 ) $ (5,219 ) $ (6,838 ) $ (12,057 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 26,198 26,198 15,718 15,718 14,241 14,241

(a) Represents loss on restructuring transaction of $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 resulting from the exchange of Old Notes for New Notes.

(b) Represents a full valuation allowance on net deferred tax assets of $7.7 million resulting from the going concern conclusion for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(c) Represents stock appreciation rights awards expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

(d) Represents the reversal of valuation allowance on net deferred tax assets of $7.7 million resulting from the going concern being removed for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(e) Represents the amortization of government relief funding of $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As Reported Special Items As Adjusted As Reported Special Items As Adjusted Net revenues $ 33,750 $ — $ 33,750 $ 79,145 $ — $ 79,145 Cost of sales 29,253 — 29,253 46,217 (1,167 ) (c) 45,050 Gross profit (loss) 4,497 — 4,497 32,928 (1,167 ) 34,095 Operating expenses 22,112 (7 ) (a) 22,105 32,074 (6,243 ) (d) 25,831 Income (loss) from operations (17,615 ) 7 (17,608 ) 854 7,410 8,264 Interest expense, net (6,561 ) — (6,561 ) (6,635 ) — (6,635 ) Other income (expense), net (4,677 ) 4,696 (b) 19 7,200 (6,923 ) (e) 277 Income (loss) before income taxes (28,853 ) 4,703 (24,150 ) 1,419 487 1,906 Income tax expense 1,927 — 1,927 8,926 350 (c) 9,276 Net income (loss) (30,780 ) 4,703 (26,077 ) (7,507 ) 137 (7,370 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 31 — 31 25 — 25 Net income (loss) attributable to ION $ (30,749 ) $ 4,703 $ (26,046 ) $ (7,482 ) $ 137 $ (7,345 ) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $ (1.47 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 20,967 20,967 14,236 14,236

(a) Represents stock appreciation rights awards expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(b) Represents loss on restructuring transaction of $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 resulting from the exchange of Old Notes for New Notes.

(c) Represents the impairment of multi-client data library of $1.2 million and the related tax impact of $0.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

(d) Represents impairment of goodwill of $4.2 million and severance expense of $3.1 million, partially offset by stock appreciation right awards credit of $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(e) Represents the amortization of government relief funding of $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.