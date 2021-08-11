Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces the Say Q&A Platform Will Be Available to HOOD Shareholders Ahead of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to democratize finance for all, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced today that its shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2021 earnings call. The earnings call will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET.



Robinhood shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q2 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting August 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The live webcast of the Q2 2021 earnings call will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood aims to build the most trusted and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

Contacts

Media

press@robinhood.com

Investor Relations