Jostens Selected as Official Ring Provider for Our Lady of the Lake University

Minneapolis, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products and yearbooks for K–12 and college education markets, Jostens is honored to be chosen by Our Lady of the Lake University as the new partner and provider of the school’s official class ring program.

“Personalized customer service is important to our students, and we know that Jostens will provide such service to our students and university,” says Liz Longoria, Director of Campus and Community Engagement at the San Antonio, Texas–based institution.

Indeed, the company’s partnership with Our Lady of the Lake (OLLU) is a coveted position among class jewelry providers, given the school’s legendary 94-year ring tradition.

The OLLU class ring itself is instantly recognizable and symbolic, featuring an eight-sided cut stone that represents the spirit of the biblical eight Beatitudes bestowed upon graduates. The hourglass shape symbolizes each alum’s enduring commitment and quest and for knowledge, while the center crest honors their completion of university studies.

This distinctive design has remained essentially unchanged by OLLU since the ring’s 1927 origin.

Similarly, Jostens has maintained their standing as the industry leader of Official Ring, class ring and jewelry partnerships for 125 years, creating more rings in the U.S. than any other provider. Jostens is also the only company manufacturing every Official Ring, class ring and jewelry piece in the U.S., specifically within their state-of-the-art facility in Denton, Texas.

“We are fortunate to have been chosen by OLLU to help preserve and grow their storied official ring tradition,” says Chris Poitras, Division Vice President and General Manager of College, Sports and Specialty at Jostens Corporate Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tamela Herczeg, Director of New Business Development and Alumni Relations at Jostens, agrees.

“This partnership is extremely special,” she says. “I know how important the ring tradition is in connecting students, families and alumni for generations. There is absolutely nothing that can replace that sense of belonging and pride in achieving your goals as a graduate.”

“You look down at your ring, forever reminding you of your experiences on campus and knowing you are part of a lasting legacy.”

