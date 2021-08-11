Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

 Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30
  2021  2020 Change  2021  2020 Change
Revenue$84,876  $70,770 20% $178,066  $205,038 (13%)
Operating loss (4,089) (37,161)(89%)  (9,508) (26,632)(64%)
EBITDA (1)  19,716   12,886 53%  36,433   43,789 (17%)
Cashflow 16,462   13,793 19%  31,794   35,704 (11%)
Net loss (2,136) (28,845)(93%)  (5,743) (24,121)(76%)
Attributable to shareholders (2,108) (28,765)(93%)  (5,687) (24,093)(76%)
            
Per Share Data (Diluted)           
EBITDA (1)$ 0.44  $0.29 52% $ 0.81  $0.97 (16%)
Cashflow$0.37 $0.31 19% $ 0.70  $0.79 (11%)
            
Attributable to shareholders:           
Net loss$(0.05)$(0.64)(92%) $(0.13)$(0.53)(75%)
            
Common shares (000’s)(4)           
Basic 44,830  45,081 (1%)  44,950  45,084 - 
Diluted 45,066  45,081 -   45,158  45,084 - 
            
        June 30 December 31 
Financial Position at       2021 2020Change
Total Assets      $811,615 $849,579 (4%)
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)210,132  238,937 (12%)
Working Capital (2)       127,201  138,940 (8%)
Net Debt (3)       82,931  99,997 (17%)
Shareholders’ Equity       492,259  510,987 (4%)
            

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflect challenging but improving industry conditions in North America and lower Australian activity levels as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Included in the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.6 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs. $8.1 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs, including the forgiveness of $2.5 million of loans received in 2020 under the United States Paycheck Protection Program.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30
  2021  2020 Change 2021  2020 Change
Revenue$25,740  $14,170 82%$54,311  $57,195 (5%)
EBITDA (1)$4,708 $1,864 153%$10,976 $10,082 9%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 18% 13%38% 20% 18%11%
Operating days(2) 1,235   440 181% 2,773   2,606 6%
Canada 563   72 682% 1,647   1,529 8%
United States 467   41 1,039% 768   368 109%
Australia 205   327 (37%) 358   709 (50%)
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$20,842  $32,205 (35%)$19,586  $21,947 (11%)
Canada 15,625   14,417 8% 16,175   16,833 (4%)
United States 19,340   25,537 (24%) 19,046   21,239 (10%)
Australia 38,590   36,957 4% 36,433   33,346 9%
Utilization 14% 5%180% 16% 14%14%
Canada 8% 1%700% 11% 10%10%
United States 39% 3%1,200% 33% 11%200%
Australia 45% 72%(38%) 40% 78%(49%)
Rigs, average for period 97   98 (1%) 98   106 (8%)
Canada 79   80 (1%) 80   82 (2%)
United States 13   13 -  13   19 (32%)
Australia 5   5 -  5   5 - 

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)  Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Drilling activity in North America for the second quarter of 2021 was higher compared to the same period in 2020. Second quarter Canadian industry activity levels improved from the historic lows experienced in 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in operating days despite a more muted increase in United States industry activity relative to Canada. Australian industry activity was lower on a year over year basis due to reduced drilling programs and prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity. The first of two Australian drilling rigs removed from service in the third quarter of 2020 for recertification and upgrades was completed during the second quarter and commenced operations in late April 2021. Second quarter CDS segment revenue increased by 82% in 2021 compared to 2020 despite a decrease in revenue per operating day arising from changes in the geographic revenue mix and the mix of equipment operating.   Despite incurring $0.6 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs during the second quarter of 2021 as several idle drilling rigs were put back into service in the United States and one rig was returned to service in Australia, ongoing cost management, efficiencies of scale and the receipt of COVID-19 relief funds contributed to the significant year over year second quarter improvement in segment EBITDA. Three mechanical double drilling rigs were decommissioned in Canada during the second quarter of 2021, bringing the current Canadian drilling rig fleet to 77 rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30
  2021  2020 Change 2021  2020 Change
Revenue$6,053  $4,782 27%$13,788  $21,615 (36%)
EBITDA (1)$3,324 $865 284%$5,290 $4,731 12%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 55% 18%206% 38% 22%73%
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$7,111 $9,001 (21%)$16,198 $22,265 27%
Pieces of rental equipment 10,630   10,640 -  10,630   10,640 - 
Canada 9,670   9,710 -  9,670   9,710 - 
United States 960   930 3% 960   930 3%
Rental equipment utilization 8% 5%60% 8% 9%(11%)
Canada 7% 5%40% 8% 8%- 
United States 12% 11%9% 12% 28%(57%)
Heavy trucks 80   87 (8%) 80   87 (8%)
Canada 56   63 (11%) 56   63 (11%)
United States 24   24 -  24   24 - 

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Second quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to 2020 due to higher Canadian industry activity levels and the commencement of several major Canadian projects that were delayed in the first quarter of 2021 due to COVID-19 and other health and safety concerns unrelated to the Company’s operations or personnel. During the quarter the RTS segment realized a $1.6 million gain on the sale of access matting, underutilized rental equipment and older heavy trucks.   While second quarter revenue increased 27% on a year over year basis, excluding the gain on sale of equipment, segment EBITDA increased 102% as a result of ongoing efforts to right-size this segment’s Canadian operating infrastructure and the receipt of COVID-19 funds.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended June 30  Six months ended June 30
  2021  2020 Change 2021  2020 Change
Revenue$33,657  $30,212 11%$67,813  $70,956 (4%)
EBITDA (1)$7,682 $5,886 31%$11,257 $11,116 1%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 23% 19%21% 17% 16%6%
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 27,420   33,200 (17%) 27,420   33,200 (17%)
Canada 11,840   18,440 (36%) 11,840   18,440 (36%)
United States 15,580   14,760 6% 15,580   14,760 6%
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 47% 65%(28%) 45% 67%(33%)
Canada 31% 52%(40%) 31% 53%(42%)
United States 74% 97%(24%) 67% 99%(32%)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$57.5  $43.8 31%$57.5  $43.8 31%

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)  Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s second quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Quarterly rental fleet utilization began to recover following the return of 6,500 horsepower of rental compression in late 2020 due to the bankruptcy of a United States customer, with a 20% increase in horsepower on rent at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021.   Ongoing cost management, increased overhead absorption as a result of higher fabrication activity and the receipt of COVID-19 relief funds contributed to a significant year over year improvement in second quarter EBITDA margin.   The fabrication sales backlog continued to recover during the second quarter of 2021, with a $9.8 million, or 21% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 55% increase from the low of $37.0 million recorded at September 30, 2020.  

Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three month ended June 30 Six months ended June 30
  2021  2020 Change 2021  2020 Change
Revenue$19,426  $21,606 (10%)$42,154  $55,272 (24%)
EBITDA (1)$4,667 $5,739 (19%)$9,819 $13,490 (27%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 24% 27%(11%) 23% 24%(4%)
Service hours(2) 22,201   21,497 3% 51,134   63,027 (19%)
Canada 8,303   3,191 160% 25,425   19,743 29%
United States 3,449   1,430 141% 6,060   7,001 (13%)
Australia 10,449   16,876 (38%) 19,649   36,283 (46%)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$875  $1,005 (13%)$824  $877 (6%)
Canada 686   599 15% 659   656 - 
United States 664   803 (17%) 674   746 (10%)
Australia 1,095   1,099 -  1,084   1,023 6%
Utilization(3) 21% 15%40% 27% 28%(4%)
Canada 16% 6%167% 25% 19%32%
United States 27% 11%145% 24% 27%(11%)
Australia 40% 64%(38%) 38% 69%(45%)
Rigs, average for period 83   83 -  83   83 - 
Canada 57   57 -  57   57 - 
United States 14   14 -  14   14 - 
Australia 12   12 -  12   12 - 

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)  Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3)  The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue decreased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 as a result of lower activity levels in Australia that was due in part to prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity.   The increase in North American activity from the severely depressed levels experienced during the second quarter of 2020 was driven by the substantial improvement in oil prices over the past year and increased well abandonment activity in Canada.

Corporate

Total Energy continued to focus on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the second quarter of 2021. Bank debt was reduced by $18.6 million, or 8%, during the quarter. The Company also resumed share buybacks under its normal course issuer bid with the purchase of 529,100 shares at an average price of $4.26 (including commissions). There were 44,600,000 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

The Company exited the second quarter of 2021 with $127.2 million of positive working capital (including $29.2 million of cash) and $113 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at June 30, 2021 was 2.75%.

Outlook

While oil and natural gas prices remained relatively strong during the second quarter of 2021 and North American activity levels began to improve from the historic lows experienced following the COVID-19 outbreak and collapse in oil prices, producers generally remained disciplined with their capital expenditure budgets. Wet weather and the removal of two drilling rigs in Australia from service for recertification and upgrades negatively impacted second quarter Australian activity compared to 2020.

North American activity levels continue to modestly improve and in late-July the second Australian drilling rig returned to service. The CDS segment currently has 16 rigs operating in Canada, eight in the United States and four in Australia. Drilling activity is usually a leading indicator for industry activity levels and current activity levels in Total Energy’s other business segments have improved in concert with increased drilling activity. Current indications are that North American industry activity levels will continue to improve during the remainder of 2021 provided oil and natural gas prices remain relatively stable.

In response to increasing activity levels and longer lead times for certain equipment due to global supply chain issues, the Board of Directors of Total Energy has approved an increase to the Company’s 2021 capital expenditure budget to $26.7 million. Included in this $13.1 million increase is $8.0 million for upgrades to several drilling rigs and new drill pipe and $5.1 million of light duty vehicles for use in all business segments. The rig upgrades are in response to specific customer requests and include pressure upgrades and the addition of walking systems and bi-fuel capacity as Total Energy continues to collaborate with its customers to minimize the environmental impact of drilling operations and increase the capabilities of the Company’s drilling rig fleet. The light duty vehicle capital expenditure relates to 2022 fleet requirements for all business segments but a significant increase in production lead times dictates that such requirements be addressed at this time. Total Energy intends to finance its 2021 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand, proceeds from the disposal of older and underutilized equipment and, in respect of the light duty vehicles, $5.1 million of capital leases.

Director Appointment

Total Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Kirstine to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Kirstine currently serves as Vice-President of System Operations and Engineering, Liquid Pipelines for TC Energy. Based in Calgary, Ms. Kirstine is responsible for Liquid Pipelines Operation Control Centre, Pipe and Facility Integrity and overall engineering support of TC Energy’s liquid pipelines operating assets across North America. Prior to joining TC Energy in 2019, Ms. Kirstine spent 17 years in the Canadian upstream oil and gas industry in operations, engineering and exploration roles, serving in both technical and management capacities.

Ms. Kirstine has her Professional Engineering designation from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and earned her Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 2002.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is enclosed to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2020 Annual report.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

   June 30 December 31
    2021   2020 
   (unaudited) (audited)
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents  $ 29,231   $22,996 
Accounts receivable   72,763   73,373 
Inventory   92,786   95,586 
Prepaid expenses and deposits   4,835   6,876 
Income taxes receivable   1,226   1,287 
Current portion of lease asset   462   566 
    201,303   200,684 
      
Property, plant and equipment   597,799   636,996 
Income taxes receivable   7,070   7,070 
Deferred income tax asset   792   57 
Lease asset   598   719 
Goodwill   4,053   4,053 
   $ 811,615   $849,579 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  $ 56,297   $46,410 
Deferred revenue   11,057   6,365 
Current portion of lease liabilities   4,172   6,417 
Current portion of long-term debt   2,576   2,552 
    74,102   61,744 
      
Long-term debt   201,218   230,517 
      
Lease liabilities   8,914   8,420 
      
Deferred tax liability   35,122   37,911 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital   280,829   284,077 
Contributed surplus   5,356   4,966 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (29,858)  (18,736)
Non-controlling interest   573   629 
Retained earnings   235,359   240,051 
    492,259   510,987 
      
   $ 811,615   $849,579 


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
June 30		Six months ended
June 30
   2021  2020  2021  2020 
      
Revenue $ 84,876 $70,770 $ 178,066  $205,038 
      
Cost of services  63,092  52,483  134,180  153,166 
Selling, general and administration  6,069  5,756  12,608  16,341 
Other (income) expense  (1,114) 536  (2,180) (7,392)
Share-based compensation  189  264  390  669 
Depreciation  20,729  48,892  42,576  68,886 
Operating loss  (4,089) (37,161) (9,508) (26,632)
      
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  3,076  1,155  3,365  1,535 
Finance costs, net  (1,772) (2,518) (3,579) (5,957)
Net loss before income taxes  (2,785) (38,524) (9,722) (31,054)
      
Current income tax expense (recovery)  16  957  (455) 2,293 
Deferred income tax recovery  (665) (10,636) (3,524) (9,226)
Total income tax recovery  (649) (9,679) (3,979) (6,933)
      
Net loss  $ (2,136)$(28,845)$ (5,743 )$(24,121)
      
Net loss attributable to:     
Shareholders of the Company $ (2,108)$(28,765)$ (5,687 )$(24,093)
Non-controlling interest  (28) (80) (56) (28)
      
Loss per share     
Basic and diluted $ (0.05)$(0.64)$ (0.13 )$(0.53)


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
June 30		Six months ended
June 30
   2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net loss for the period $ (2,136)$(28,845)$ (5,743 )$(24,121)
      
Foreign currency translation  (5,820) (5) (11,122) 4,842 
Deferred tax effect  -  (305) -  (1)
Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period  (5,820) (310) (11,122) 4,841 
Total comprehensive loss $ (7,956)$(29,155)$ (16,865 )$(19,280)
      
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:     
Shareholders of the Company $ (7,928)$(29,075)$ (16,809 )$(19,252)
Non-controlling interest  (28) (80) (56) (28)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
June 30		Six months ended
June 30
   2021  2020  2021  2020 
Cash provided by (used in):     
      
Operations:     
Net loss for the period $ (2,136)$(28,845)$ (5,743 )$(24,121)
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:     
Depreciation  20,729  48,892  42,576  68,886 
Share-based compensation  189  264  390  669 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,076) (1,155) (3,365) (1,535)
Finance costs  1,772  2,518  3,579  5,957 
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation (1,114) 748  (2,180) (7,828)
Current income tax expense (recovery)  16  957  (455) 2,293 
Deferred income tax recovery  (665) (10,636) (3,524) (9,226)
Income taxes recovered  747  1,050  516  609 
Cashflow  16,462  13,793  31,794  35,704 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:     
Accounts receivable  3,738  37,486  (159) 43,099 
Inventory  972  6,727  2,129  (672)
Prepaid expenses and deposits  1,068  2,825  2,041  6,327 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  7,123  (27,955) 7,991  (38,192)
Deferred revenue  2,259  3,286  4,692  6,239 
Cash provided by operating activities  31,622  36,162  48,488  52,505 
Investing:     
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (8,079) (7,944) (13,153) (10,190)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8,005  1,638  8,445  3,343 
Changes in non-cash working capital items  79  (690) 1,051  (1,998)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities  5  (6,996) (3,657) (8,845)
Financing:     
Advances on long-term debt  -  9,796  -  29,796 
Repayment of long-term debt  (18,637) (42,647) (29,275) (58,342)
Repayment of lease liabilities  (1,802) (2,205) (3,622) (4,264)
Dividends to shareholders  -  -  -  (2,710)
Repurchase of common shares  (1,924) -  (2,253) (427)
Partnership distributions  -  (125) -  (125)
Interest paid  (738) (2,834) (3,446) (6,364)
      
Cash used in financing activities  (23,101) (38,015) (38,596) (42,436)
Change in cash and cash equivalents  8,526  (8,849) 6,235  1,224 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  20,705  29,946  22,996  19,873 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 29,231 $21,097 $ 29,231  $21,097 


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWell Corporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$ 25,740  $ 6,053  $ 33,657  $ 19,426  $ -  $ 84,876  
       
Cost of services  20,355    3,029    25,932    13,776    -    63,092  
Selling, general and administration  949    1,276    1,180    1,061    1,603    6,069  
Other income   -    -    -    -    (1,114)  (1,114)
Share-based compensation  -    -    -    -    189    189  
Depreciation (2)  9,461    5,042    2,265    3,749    212    20,729  
Operating income (loss)  (5,025)  (3,294)  4,280    840    (890)  (4,089)
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  272    1,576    1,137   78  13   3,076  
Finance costs  (8)  (30)  (74)  (5)  (1,655)  (1,772)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes  (4,761)  (1,748)  5,343   913   (2,532)  (2,785)
       
Goodwill  -    2,514    1,539    -    -    4,053  
Total assets  313,553    186,423    212,647    95,469    3,523    811,615  
Total liabilities  55,394    8,253    38,462    4,887    212,360    319,356  
Capital expenditures  5,482    61    2,413    123    -    8,079  


Three months ended June 30, 2021CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaOtherTotal
      
Revenue$ 42,548 $ 22,894$ 19,434 $ - $ 84,876
Non-current assets (3)  395,471   142,563   64,416   -   602,450


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$14,170 $4,782 $30,212 $21,606 $- $70,770 
       
Cost of services 11,674  3,159  22,910  14,740  -  52,483 
Selling, general and administration 1,297  1,141  1,413  1,121  784  5,756 
Other expense -  -  -  -  536  536 
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  264  264 
Depreciation (2) 36,689  5,882  2,378  3,760  183  48,892 
Operating income (loss) (35,490) (5,400) 3,511  1,985  (1,767) (37,161)
       
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 665  383  (3) (6) 116  1,155 
Finance costs (36) (19) (99) (9) (2,355) (2,518)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes (34,861) (5,036) 3,409  1,970  (4,006) (38,524)
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 334,273  215,558  227,113  107,687  14,309  898,940 
Total liabilities 59,669  15,474  35,754  5,210  258,854  374,961 
Capital expenditures 1,158  319  6,023  436  8  7,944 


Three months ended June 30, 2020CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaOtherTotal
      
Revenue$24,765$14,542$31,412$51$70,770
Non-current assets (3) 448,723 170,282 66,630 - 685,635


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWell Corporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$ 54,311  $ 13,788  $ 67,813  $ 42,154  $ -  $ 178,066  
       
Cost of services  41,270    7,701    55,156    30,053    -    134,180  
Selling, general and administration  2,345    2,528    2,624    2,329    2,782    12,608  
Other income   -    -    -    -    (2,180)  (2,180)
Share-based compensation  -    -    -    -    390    390  
Depreciation (2)  19,326    10,560    4,672    7,601    417    42,576  
Operating income (loss)  (8,630)  (7,001)  5,361    2,171    (1,409)  (9,508)
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  280    1,731    1,224   47  83   3,365  
Finance costs  (9)  (46)  (152)  (11)  (3,361)  (3,579)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes  (8,359)  (5,316)  6,433   2,207   (4,687)  (9,722)
       
Goodwill  -    2,514    1,539    -    -    4,053  
Total assets  313,553    186,423    212,647    95,469    3,523    811,615  
Total liabilities  55,394    8,253    38,462    4,887    212,360    319,356  
Capital expenditures 9,739    280    2,581    553    -   13,153  


Six months ended June 30, 2021CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaOtherTotal
      
Revenue$ 102,293 $ 41,203$ 34,568 $ 2 $ 178,066
Non-current assets (3)  395,471   142,563   64,416   -   602,450


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate(1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$57,195 $21,615 $70,956 $55,272 $- $205,038 
       
Cost of services 44,131  13,776  56,321  38,938  -  153,166 
Selling, general and administration 3,738  3,644  3,629  2,848  2,482  16,341 
Other income -  -  -  -  (7,392) (7,392)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  669  669 
Depreciation(2) 44,525  12,033  4,671  7,290  367  68,886 
Operating income (loss) (35,199) (7,838) 6,335  6,196  3,874  (26,632)
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 756  536  110  4  129  1,535 
Finance costs (78) (42) (197) (18) (5,622) (5,957)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes (34,521) (7,344) 6,248  6,182  (1,619) (31,054)
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 334,273  215,558  227,113  107,687  14,309  898,940 
Total liabilities 59,669  15,474  35,754  5,210  258,854  374,961 
Capital expenditures 2,019  842  6,079  1,238  12  10,190 


Six months ended June 30, 2020CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaOtherTotal
      
Revenue$96,205$47,161$61,619$53$205,038
Non-current assets (3) 448,723 170,282 66,630 - 685,635

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Financial Statements for further details.
(3)  Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)  EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)  Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)  Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets.

(4)  Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

