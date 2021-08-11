Albumen Gallery to Represent Colombian Photographer Andres Rozo Samer

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andres Rozo Samer has chosen London based Albumen Gallery (www.albumen-gallery.com) for international representation of his work. Latin American photography is becoming an increasingly important aspect to Albumen Gallery's portfolio. Alongside Andres Rozo Samer, Albumen Gallery already represents the work of Bolivian photographers Javier Molina, Diego Echevers Torrez and Brazilian photographer Rosa Gauditano spanning five decades of rich and diverse image making.

In 2019 Andres Rozo Samer represented Colombia at the World Exhibition, sponsored by the International Federation of Photographic Art. This year he is representing Colombia at the IFP Colour Biennial 2021 in France.

Commenting on his work Andres Rozo Samer says, "My main interest as a fine art photographer is to build metaphors and narratives about our relationship with nature and propose a reflection on the unique imprint and energy that each family embeds in their everyday objects. My method is based on observation. I am constantly looking for visual stimulus and the hidden poetry of matter. After an idea and a mental image are solid, I search for the subject and the most appropriated light. Normally I work on black and white because my focus is on shape, texture and detail. My bodies of work are interconnected with each other through the articulation of the elements of design and the exploration of what lies hidden in plain sight. I seek to provide a rewarding visual experience to the observer with an immersion into our society and the beauty of nature."

Stephan Schmid, Director of Albumen Gallery says, "We're delighted that Andres Rozo Samer has chosen Albumen Gallery for international representation; and we feel privileged to be able to introduce Andres Rozo Samer's impressive body of work to a wider international audience of private collectors and public collections."

Artist produced limited edition prints are available from Albumen Gallery.

Albumen Gallery is a London based fine art photography gallery and dealer specialising in 20th century and contemporary photography. Albumen Gallery responds to shifting trends in how photographic art is experienced and increasingly also purchased. In a world where online immediacy and global availability become accepted and expected, Albumen Gallery is constantly developing the format and features of online exhibitions as an accepted platform for exhibiting art.

Albumen Gallery will exhibit (Stand D08) at this year's Photo London in September.