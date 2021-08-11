SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - ELAN

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Elanco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2021, Elanco issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Elanco lowered its adjusted EPS forecast to $0.97 - $1.03, down from the previous guidance of $1.00 to $1.06. In addition, Elanco disclosed receipt of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena regarding its channel inventory and sales practices before mid-2020. On this news, Elanco’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2021.

