Crown Point Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

In the following discussion, the three and the six months ended June 30, 2021 may be referred to as “Q2 2021” and “the June 2021 period”, respectively. The comparative three and six months ended June 30, 2020 may be referred to as “Q2 2020” and “the June 2020 period”, respectively.

Q2 2021 SUMMARY

During Q2 2021, the Company:

Reported income before taxes of $0.7 million and a net loss of $0.5 million as compared to Q2 2020 when the Company reported a loss before taxes of $1.1 million and a net loss of $0.7 million;

Reported net cash provided by operating activities of $0.8 million and funds flow from operating activities of $2.8 million as compared to Q2 2020 when the Company reported $0.5 million of net cash used by operating activities and $0.1 million of funds flow used by operating activities;

Made the $4.17 million payment to the Province of Mendoza for the acquisition of the 50% working interest in the Chañares Herrados producing oil block (the “CH Concession”) which closed in March 2021;

Earned $7.8 million of oil and natural gas sales revenue on total average daily sales volumes of 1,952 BOE per day, up from $0.9 million of oil and natural gas sales revenue earned on total average daily sales volumes of 775 BOE per day in Q2 2020 due to the combined effect of oil sales from both the CH Concession and the Tierra del Fuego Concession. There were no oil sales in Q2 2020;

Received an average of $3.47 per mcf for natural gas and $57.16 per bbl for oil compared to $2.24 per mcf for natural gas received in Q2 2020. There were no oil sales in Q2 2020;

Reported an operating netback of $18.06 per BOE, up from $(0.05) per BOE in Q2 2020 due to the effect of oil sales in Q2 2021;

Repaid $1.3 million (ARS 134.7 million) and obtained $0.5 million (ARS 50 million) of short-term working capital loans; and

Reported a working capital surplus of $5.3 million.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Tierra del Fuego Concession ("TDF")

La Angostura Concession

During the June 2021 period, San Martin oil production averaged 1,726 (net 600) bbls of oil per day. Oil is transported through the San Martin oil pipeline connecting the field to the Cruz del Sur facility for storage and subsequent sale. A workover was performed on SM x-1001 in mid-February to shut off the original perforations at 1910-1913m with a cement plug at 1902m, and to perform an acid stimulation on the upper perforations at 1871-1876m. The well was placed back on stream on February 17, 2021 producing an average of 600 bbls of fluid per day at a 46% average water cut. During the June 2021 period, the well produced at an average of 241 (net 84) bbls of oil per day at a 65% average water cut.

Las Violetas Concession

During the June 2021 period, natural gas production from the Las Violetas concession averaged 14,557 (net 5,058) mcf per day and oil production averaged 369 (net 128) bbls of oil per day. Oil produced in association with natural gas production is trucked to the San Martin field, blended with San Martin oil and transported via the San Martin oil pipeline to Cruz del Sur for storage and sale.

Chañares Herrados (“CH”) Concession

On March 13, 2021, the Crown Point – Aconcagua joint venture took over operatorship of the CH Concession. By the end of June 2021, workovers on 14 shut-in oil wells had been carried out and those wells were placed back on production. Average oil production for the 109 day period from March 13 to June 30, 2021 was 804 (net 402) bbls of oil per day.

Cerro de Los Leones (“CLL”) Exploration Permit

In February 2021, the Province of Mendoza issued Resolution N°6/2021 which extended the Period 3 term of the CLL exploration permit by one year to February 23, 2022 and confirmed that the CLL permit area remains at 100,907 acres. The Company is committed to drilling one exploration well on the CLL permit by February 22, 2022.

OUTLOOK

The Company’s capital spending for fiscal 2021 is budgeted at $7.5 million comprised of $2.3 million for ongoing improvements to facilities in TDF and the construction of a field oil pipeline to a new delivery point at the Cullen terminal located in the north of TDF, $2.7 million for well workovers, facilities improvements and optimization in CH and $2.5 million to drill one exploration well on the CLL exploration permit.

During the June 2021 period, the Company incurred $0.8 million of capital expenditures on the TDF concession and $0.9 million of capital expenditures on the CH concession.

ARGENTINA – COVID-19

On August 6, 2021, after 10 consecutive weeks of lower COVID-19 cases and eight weeks of decreasing deaths, the government announced a relaxation of restrictions. The first stage of the new program will include an increase in the number of people who can meet in person, re-opening of schools and an increase in the number of people allowed to enter the country to 1,700 per day from 1,000 per day. The second stage, depending on infection rates, will include greater capacity for closed-door gatherings, unlimited attendance at open-air events, group trips for those who are fully vaccinated and the reopening of borders to receive vaccinated foreigners. The program will eventually include the re-opening of outdoor sporting events if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(expressed in $, except shares outstanding) June 30

2021 December 31

2020 December 31

2019 Working capital 5,285,439 3,021,590 1,831,197 Exploration and evaluation assets 11,182,557 11,182,557 10,920,359 Property and equipment 33,429,748 16,358,182 31,151,688 Non-current contingent consideration receivable – – 1,634,740 Total assets 53,970,775 33,687,340 55,638,052 Non-current financial liabilities 5,736,653 972,765 3,283,943 Share capital 56,456,328 56,456,328 56,456,328 Total common shares outstanding 72,903,038 72,903,038 72,903,038





(expressed in $, except shares outstanding) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Oil and natural gas sales revenue 7,849,780 949,305 11,378,149 5,269,544 Gain on acquisition of working interest – – 8,182,410 – Impairment of property and equipment and goodwill – – – 9,985,549 Income (loss) before taxes 669,772 (1,079,806 ) 8,253,651 (11,891,449 ) Net income (loss) (472,492 ) (651,385 ) 7,623,614 (9,327,935 ) Net income (loss) per share (1) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.10 (0.13 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 785,714 (506,003 ) 2,341,235 (984,937 ) Net cash per share – operating activities (1) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) Funds flow from (used by) operating activities (2) 2,776,872 (118,304 ) 3,286,805 371,653 Funds flow per share – operating activities (1)(2) 0.04 (0.00 ) 0.05 0.01 Weighted average number of shares - basic 72,903,038 72,903,038 72,903,038 72,903,038 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 72,903,038 72,903,038 72,985,633 72,903,038

(1) All per share figures are the same for the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding in the period. The effect of options is anti-dilutive in loss periods. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

(2) "Funds flow from (used by) operating activities" and "Funds flow per share – operating activities" are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the "Advisory" section of this press release and in the Company’s June 30, 2021 MD&A for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable IFRS measures.

Sales Volumes

Three months ended June 30 2021 2020 TDF CH Total Total (TDF) Light oil bbls per day 841 411 1,252 – NGL bbls per day 11 – 11 3 Natural gas mcf per day 4,136 – 4,136 4,627 Total BOE per day 1,541 411 1,952 775





Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 TDF CH Total Total (TDF) Light oil bbls per day 662 242 (1) 904 422 NGL bbls per day 7 – 7 3 Natural gas mcf per day 4,335 – 4,335 4,915 Total BOE per day 1,391 242 1,633 1,244

(1) 242 BOE per day is based on 181 days in the June 2021 period; based on 109 days of ownership of the CH Concession from March 13 to June 30, 2021, total CH sales volumes were 401 BOE per day.

Operating Netback

Three months ended June 30 Per BOE 2021 2020 TDF CH Total Total (TDF) Oil and natural gas revenue ($) 42.97 48.78 44.19 13.47 Export tax ($) (2.51 ) – (2.51 ) (0.06 ) Royalties and turnover tax ($) (7.29 ) (8.08 ) (7.46 ) (2.04 ) Operating costs ($) (11.09 ) (35.22 ) (16.16 ) (11.42 ) Operating netback (1) ($) 22.08 5.48 18.06 (0.05 )





Six months ended June 30 Per BOE 2021 2020 TDF CH Total Total (TDF) Oil and natural gas revenue ($) 36.76 48.53 38.50 23.27 Export tax ($) (1.86 ) – (1.86 ) (1.18 ) Royalties and turnover tax ($) (6.11 ) (7.80 ) (6.36 ) (3.47 ) Operating costs ($) (10.74 ) (33.91 ) (14.17 ) (14.68 ) Operating netback (1) ($) 18.05 6.82 16.11 3.94

(1) "Operating netback" is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the "Advisory" section of this press release.

About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point’s exploration and development activities are focused in three producing basins in Argentina, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyo basins in the province of Mendoza. Crown Point has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a basis for future growth.

