MDxHealth to Present First Half 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 26

Company to Host Conference Call and Live Q&A Session, August 26, 2021, at 10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET/ 19:00 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – August 12, 2021, 1:00 AM (CET)– MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2021, after market close of the Brussels Stock Exchange on Thursday August 26, 2021.

Title:



MDxHealth Presents First Half 2021 Financial Results and

Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021 Time: 10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET/ 19:00 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



International: 323-794-2093

Belgium: 0800 58228

The Netherlands: 0800 023 1436

United Kingdom: 0800 358 6377

US: 800-458-4121

Conference ID: 5051964







Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146152

https://mdxhealth.com/events-news/

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers and prognosis of recurrence risk. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California.



For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

