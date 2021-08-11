Greenhouse Treatment Center Presents CEU Course on Drug Trends in Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, will host a virtual CEU event for medical and mental health professionals with a presentation titled “Drug Trends in Texas.” The course will be presented by John Haenes from The Challenge of Tarrant County. Attendees will earn one CEU credit.



The continuing education event will take place on Friday, August 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Information on attendance is below. From Mr. Haenes presentation, attendees will receive the latest information regarding alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Texas. The presentation will also include information on the behavioral effects of substance use disorders, review the prevalence of illicit substances currently being used in Texas, dispel myths regarding legal and illegal drugs of abuse and explore risks associated with heavy use.

“CDC’s recent data on the number of overdose deaths that occurred in 2020, which turned out to be the highest ever recorded, is evidence enough that more education on what’s going on in our communities is needed,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “We’re thankful to John for presenting this CEU event and better educating our local medical and mental health professionals on the nuances of substance use disorders and the substances coursing through the state.”

The presenter of the CEU course, John Haenes, is a licensed Master’s level social worker and an international certified prevention specialist with more than 20 years of experience with substance use issues, juvenile delinquency and child welfare issues. He is also a recognized expert in addiction and adolescent brain development. Some of Mr. Haenes’ experience includes being a trainer for the Officer of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), as well as the Department of Family and Protective Services to name a few.

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

To register for the virtual CEU event, click here .

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center treats clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at GreenhouseTreatment.com .



