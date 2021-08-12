Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herpes Zoster Pipeline Report: Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook

Approximately 6+ key companies are developing therapies for Herpes Zoster treatment. Curevo Vaccine has its drug candidates in the most advanced stage (Phase I). An increase in the prevalence of the disease and an increase in the elderly population will lead to cutting-edge technological developments for the effective treatment of the herpes zoster.

DelveInsight’s “Herpes Zoster Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in the Herpes Zoster pipeline landscapes. It comprises Herpes Zoster pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Herpes Zoster therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and highlights the inactive Herpes Zoster pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Herpes Zoster Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Curevo Vaccine, GeneOne Life Science, Shulov Innovative Science, Vaccitech, EyeGene, Nanoviricides, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve Herpes Zoster treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve Herpes Zoster treatment scenario. CRV-101 is being developed and investigated in a Phase I clinical trial to prevent Shingles in older adults. CRV-101 is an investigational adjuvanted subunit vaccine for the indication of prevention of Herpes Zoster in older adults.

is being developed and investigated in a clinical trial to prevent Shingles in older adults. CRV-101 is an investigational adjuvanted subunit vaccine for the indication of prevention of Herpes Zoster in older adults. A varicella-zoster virus vaccine (EG HZ) is a non-live, recombinant subunit vaccine being developed by EyeGene to prevent herpes zoster caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV).

Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer. The company is currently evaluating its drug candidate VTP-400 in IND-enabling studies for the prevention of Herpes zoster.

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer. The company is currently evaluating its drug candidate VTP-400 in IND-enabling studies for the prevention of Herpes zoster. Shulov Innovative Science completed a Phase I clinical study on healthy volunteers. This Phase I is suitable for several indications such as Herpes Labialis, Herpes Zoster, Atopic Dermatitis, and Burns.

Herpes Zoster, also known as Shingles, is a localized, blistering, and painful rash caused by the varicella-zoster virus’s reactivation (VZV). The first line of treatment for Herpes Zoster and the most widely used agents for zoster infection are antiviral agents such as Acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir.

Herpes Zoster Emerging Drugs

CRV-101: Curevo Vaccine

CRV-101 is an investigational adjuvanted subunit vaccine to indicate the Herpes Zoster prevention in older adults. It is a next-generation shingles vaccine candidate designed to maximize CMI protection by combining the gE protein antigen with its proprietary adjuvant. The vaccine is in Phase I clinical studies to prevent shingles in adults.

EG-HZ: EyeGene

A varicella-zoster virus vaccine (EG HZ) is a non-live, recombinant subunit vaccine being developed by EyeGene to prevent herpes zoster caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). The vaccine combines a recombinant antigen, glycoprotein E (VZVgE), and CIA09, an adjuvant system. A Phase I clinical trial evaluating the EG-HZ vaccine has been completed.

GLS-5100: GeneOne Life Science

GLS-5100 is a DNA-based varicella-zoster virus vaccine encoding an antigen involved in virus latency. GLS-5100 induces no safety concerns and can be used in immunosuppressed persons. The vaccine is in the preclinical stage for the treatment of Herpes Zoster.

Scope of Herpes Zoster Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 6+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Curevo Vaccine, GeneOne Life Science, Shulov Innovative Science, Vaccitech, EyeGene, Nanoviricides, and many others.

Curevo Vaccine, GeneOne Life Science, Shulov Innovative Science, Vaccitech, EyeGene, Nanoviricides, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 6+ Products

Phases:

· Herpes Zoster Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Herpes Zoster Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Herpes Zoster Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Herpes Zoster Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Immunostimulants

· Glycoprotein inhibitors

· Immediate early protein inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Gene therapy

· Monoclonal Antibody

· Small molecule

· Peptides

· Polymer

Route of Administration:

· Subretinal

· Parenteral

· Oral

· Intravitreal

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Herpes Zoster Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Herpes Zoster treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Herpes Zoster?

How many are Herpes Zoster emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Herpes Zoster?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Herpes Zoster market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Herpes Zoster?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Herpes Zoster therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Herpes Zoster?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Herpes Zoster?

Table of Contents

1 Herpes Zoster Report Introduction 2 Herpes Zoster Executive Summary 3 Herpes Zoster Overview 4 Herpes Zoster Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Herpes Zoster Therapeutic Assessment 6 Herpes Zoster – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Herpes Zoster Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8 Herpes Zoster Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9 Herpes Zoster Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CRV-101: Curevo Vaccine 10 Herpes Zoster Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 GLS-5100: GeneOne Life Science 11 Herpes Zoster Inactive Products 12 Herpes Zoster Key Companies 13 Herpes Zoster Key Products 14 Herpes Zoster Unmet Needs 15 Herpes Zoster Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Herpes Zoster Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Herpes Zoster Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

