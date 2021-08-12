Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) investors that acquired shares between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, . Investors have until September 13, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made known on July 13, 2021 that it has sued Stable Road, a special-purpose acquisition company. It is alleged in particular that Momentus, a Company Stable Road was attempting to acquire, lied about its technology, including a false claim that its propulsion system had been "successfully tested" in space. Momentus' misleading statements were repeated by Stable Road in public filings, while according to the SEC, failed to conduct adequate due diligence of Momentus. In October, Momentus agreed to go public by way of a merger with Stable Road for an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, a price that was later revised lower to $700 million. Stable Road fell more than 10% in after-market trading on July 13, 2021, following this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 13, 2021.

