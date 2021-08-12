New Delhi, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT craze is gaining massive momentum this year. The crypto world has witnessed NFT artwork selling for up to $69 million and there is no sign of the momentum stopping anytime soon. One of the newest NFT collections to hit the market are PolygonPunks - which have quickly become one of the most popular & sought after NFTs on the Polygon (Matic) network.



PolygonPunks, The 1st NFT Punks on Polygon (Matic) Experiencing Explosive Growth

PolygonPunks are a unique Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the Polygon blockchain. The entire collection of 10,000 punks were officially minted on August 3rd, 2021 via the polygonpunks.io website – solidifying their history as the 1st CryptoPunks on Polygon. PolygonPunks have clear intentions to be unique while simultaneously recognizing and giving homage to the original CryptoPunks NFT collection, whose floor price currently resides at $64,000. Each PolygonPunk has attributes that make them unique according to a defined rarity system.

Once the PolygonPunks minting finished, a buying frenzy ensued. In less than 24 hours the PolygonPunks emerged as the 2nd most popular collection on Opensea by volume. Fast forward a week and the PolygonPunks have over $500,000 in trading volume across all NFT marketplaces, which is 50%+ of the volume CryptoPunks had in 3 years. With Crypto Punks becoming unattainable due to their skyrocketing value, PolygonPunks present an alluring alternative. Not only is the price of PolygonPunks significantly lower, but they are built on Polygon - one of the most scalable, fast, and cost-efficient networks ever built.

The high trade volume of PolygonPunks was primarily achieved from the buying, selling, and trading on NFTrade a truly decentralized NFT marketplace. PolygonPunks are now the #1 Traded NFT on the platform with $339,000+ in trade volume to date:

To celebrate the successful launch of PolygonPunks and help those in need, PolygonPunks donated 10% of all gross profits from minting to Crypto Relief. Crypto Relief is the result of the global crypto community mobilizing to help India combat the COVID19 crisis, and to help it prepare for future outbreaks. The fund was started by Sandeep Nailwal (co-founder of Polygon) and has since been supported by Vitalik Buterin (co-founder, Ethereum) and Balaji S. Srinivasan (former CTO at Coinbase).

All the PolygonPunks are visible on the Polygonpunks.io interface and will also be exchangeable on a proprietary NFT marketplace. You can collect as many PolygonPunks as you want but there are only 10,000 in existence and there will never be any more. The minting may be finished but the trading has just begun. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a part of the PolygonPunks legacy!

