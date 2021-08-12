Production report for July 2021

Oslo, 12 August 2021



Below please find average gross operated production in July 2021 and corresponding numbers for June 2021.

IOX operated July 2021 June 2021 Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Colombia 818 570 817 566 Argentina (3) 2,195 291 2,484 298

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day

(2) Barrels of oil per day

(3) Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.



Comments

In July, average daily production was 3,013 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), compared to 3,301 boepd in May. Output was relatively stable in both Colombia.

In Argentina, gas production was slightly lower than in the month before because of a technical problem in a gas compression unit in Campo Bremen (Santa Cruz). The situation was resolved after seven days and gas production was back on stream on 3 August.

Also, in Argentina, Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent critical field experts from entering the country, resulting in a further delay of the workover operations at the MMO-15 field which commenced in May, and which produced encouraging results.

In Colombia, transportation of goods and export of oil products from and to the fields was restored, and light trucking is now possible throughout the country. In the Puli C area, however, road blockage especially for heavy and extra-heavy loads, has prohibited the mobilisation of the pulling rig required to recover the shut-in Puli C producing wells. Interoil is discussing with local communities to obtain the necessary approvals.

In the Llanos area, Interoil is now moving Vikingo production through the Perenco oil pipeline, as it did prior to the road blockage. However, the planned drilling of an exploration well in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks have been further delayed. Interoil is dedicating significant resources to obtain the required approvals for this exploration campaign.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

For questions please contact ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.



