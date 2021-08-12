Pilot Episode Shark Tank Invention, Ava the Elephant, Is Acquired by Better Family, Inc.

Dunnellon, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, GA: August 12, 2021 Tiffany Krumins was awarded $50,000 on the pilot episode of Shark Tank, where she pitched her product Ava the Elephant - a singing children’s medicine dispenser. Her invention was inspired by a sweet-natured boy with Down syndrome who fought when it came time to take his medicine.

As his nanny, Tiffany tried her best to soothe his anxiety but still had to get the job done. With lightning creativity, she pieced together fabric, sponges, and a plastic medicine dropper, and added a voice by embedding a recordable sound chip from a greeting card. Ava the Elephant is now one of Shark Tank's most well-known and beloved successes.

The exclusive group of brands who have had the opportunity to appear on Shark Tank now form an unstoppable community. Fellow Shark Tank entrepreneur, Martin Hill, inventor of Beebo, introduced Tiffany to the Better Family, Inc brand, as they recently acquired Beebo. Discussions started in March of 2021 around a potential acquisition. Tiffany agreed to a temporary management agreement with Better Family, Inc., to allow time to discuss the terms of the acquisition.

“I knew that if I were to consider selling my company, it would need to be to a brand who really aligned with my mission to serve and highlight the special needs community,” said Tiffany. “In early discussions with Better Family, Inc it was clear that they were committed to my mission by discussing the idea of featuring Jacob Clemons, who has Down syndrome, on Ava the Elephant’s new package.”

“Outsiders advised that this might not be the best marketing move, as consumers might think the product is only intended for the special needs community. But our mutual goal was clear - more inclusive marketing for the community we serve so often with this product.”

“We felt an instant connection with the Ava product and Tiffany herself,” said Carman Cook- Campbell, CEO Better Family, Inc. “We are a family of brands who are on a mission to bring innovative, patented products to the market to help make parenting easier across the world and we are honored to have Jacob on Ava the Elephant’s new packaging. Better Family is positioned for growth with a strong supply chain and retail relationships, making it the best opportunity for Ava’s continued success. With their existing products already in major retailers and a large pharmacy chain on the horizon, we believe that Ava and Tiffany have found their home with Better Family.”

About Better Family

Better Family sells unique patented baby products that make the lives of parents and babies easier while on the go or working from home. With Swabbies, a no-mess, organic diaper cream, the Beebo a free-handed baby feeder, Drop It Baby, a suction cup ring chain that ends "the drop it game", and Ava the Elephant, a singing medicine dispenser. These products enhance and improve the parents time spent with their children.

About Tiffany Krumins

Tiffany Krumins secured a $50,000 investment on the inaugural episode of Shark Tank, which aired on ABC in 2009. Tiffany's brainchild was inspired by a sweet-natured boy with Down syndrome who struggled to take medication. As his nanny, Tiffany tried her best to soothe his anxiety. With lightning creativity, she cobbled together fabric, sponges, and a plastic medicine dropper, and breathed life into her creation by embedding a recordable sound chip from a greeting card.

Ava the Elephant was born and is now one of Shark Tank's most well-known and beloved inventions.

Tiffany's infectious spirit has attracted the attention of media heavy hitters, such as Dr. Oz, Fox Business, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and most recently the Today Show. She was even touted in The Huffington Post as a modern-day Mary Poppins. Tiffany cruised from nanny to inventor to entrepreneur on a wave of uncanny creativity, cunning business strategies, and substantive causes that tugged at her giving heart.

A respected inventor, iHeartRadio host, motivational speaker, successful entrepreneur, and mother of three, Tiffany now leads all of her ventures with a daily intention that business success and personal fulfillment are not mutually exclusive.

