Workplace Services APAC Market to 2028 - by Service Type, Organization Size, Large Enterprises and Vertical

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type; Organization Size, Large Enterprises; Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 59,819.61 million by 2028 from US$ 25,134.43 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC workplace services market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize workplace services are the major factor driving the growth of the APAC workplace services market. However, issues associated with the growing security concerns hinder the growth of APAC workplace services market.



The market for APAC workplace services market is segmented into service type, organization size, vertical, and country. Based on services type, the market is segmented into end-user outsourcing services, and tech support services core. In 2020, the end-user outsourcing services segment held the largest share APAC workplace market. Based on organization type the workplace services market is divided into- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large enterprises is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented into Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Telecom- IT and ITES, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Others. The Telecom-IT and ITES segment accounts for largest market share in the 2020.



APAC is characterized by a large number of developing countries, a positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various markets, including workplace services. The growing workforce and adoption of advanced technologies to streamline the business process in this region present a huge opportunity to grow the workplace services market in APAC. The global outbreak resulted in authorities imposing and implementing various unprecedented measures to limit the virus, such as quarantines, shutdowns, travel bans and restrictions, social distancing orders, and shutdowns. However, despite the pandemic, companies manage to offer workplace services to their customers. Their business remains operational with improvements to help employee and customer safety, such as limitations on travel, a migration of employees to work-from-home (WFH) status, and virtual delivery of workplace services.



Accenture, Atos SE Cognizant, CompuCom Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, and Wipro Limited are among the leading companies in the APAC workplace services market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Atos SE announced it has collaborated with Vodafone Spain to launch Vodafone Infinity Workplace, a new Digital Workplace solution developed for Vodafone Spain's business clients.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyfiu