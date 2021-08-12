New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Source, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128436/?utm_source=GNW

These fibers produce viscous gels in the gastrointestinal tract and possess the capability to slow down the process of passing food from the stomach to the intestine. Such type of fibers is significantly sourced out from fruits and vegetables, legumes, and oats. Soluble dietary fibers helps to promote the colonic health along with bifidobacterial or lactobacillus stimulation in the gut, coronary artery health, as well as lower cholesterol and glucose levels. Shifting consumer lifestyle along with the rising incorporation of dietary fibers as a functional food ingredient propels the demand for soluble dietary fibers. Additionally, the expanding application base of soluble dietary fibers across various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and animal feed, is expected to provide impetus for market growth in coming years.

By application, the soluble dietary fibers market is segmented into food and beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others product.The food and beverages segment held the largest market share in 2021.



Soluble dietary fibers are extensively used as a vital ingredient in several food and beverage products, such as dairy products, bakery and confectionery items, beverages, ice creams and desserts, and cereal-based products.These fibers help in promoting the overall nutritional profile along with modifying the physiochemical and functional properties of food and beverage products, such as water-binding capacity, texturizing, and thickening.



Growing consumer demand for healthy and functional food products is expected to drive the growth of the soluble dietary fibers market for the food and beverages segment during the forecast period.



The global soluble dietary fibers market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market.



The high consumption of soluble dietary fibers in the Asia Pacific is attributed to rising consciousness toward health and wellness.The presence of a manufacturing hub and the growing demand for soluble dietary fibers from food and beverage processing industries drives the market growth in the region.



Additionally, the changing lifestyle of consumers and booming food & beverages industry along with market penetration by global market players are expected to propel the market growth in coming years. In addition, continuous research and development and the growth of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, animal feed, and other such industries have led to the widespread adoption of soluble dietary fiber in the regional market.



A few major key players operating in the soluble dietary fibers market are Cargill, Incorporated; Kerry Group; Ingredion Incorporated; Nexira.; Roquette Frères.; ADM; Tate And Lyle PLC; IFF Nutrition & Biosciences; Beneo GMBH; and Cosucra. These market players are highly focusing on the development of high quality and innovative product offerings.

The size of overall global soluble dietary fibers market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the soluble dietary fibers market.

