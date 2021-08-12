global smoking cessation aids market is expected to reach US$ 64,032.30 million in 2028 from US$ 23,413.08 million in 2021

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smoking Cessation Aids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By\ Product and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128435/?utm_source=GNW

However, steeping costs for development of nicotine replacement therapies are likely to restrain the market growth in the future years to some extent.

Smoking cessation lowers the risk of cancer and other serious health problems.Some products contain nicotine as an active ingredient and others do not.



Counseling, behavior therapy, medicines, and nicotine-containing products, such as nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, inhalers, and nasal sprays, may be used to help a person quit smoking. They are regulated through the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, which ensures that the products are safe and effective and that their benefits outweigh any known associated risks.

The government and nongovernment organizations worldwide are coming forward and launching campaigns to provide awareness and undertake measures to curb the diseases caused due to smoking and tobacco consumption.The measures are taken to reduce the economic and health burden caused due to cigarette smoking in countries worldwide.



For instance, every year on May 31st, the WHO along with its global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) to spread education and awareness regarding the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco and second-hand smoke exposure. Initiatives undertaken on this day mainly aim to discourage the consumption of tobacco in any form and educate people regarding the availability of aids that assist in smoking cessation.

The launch of anti-smoking campaigns is organized on global, national, and regional levels worldwide.For instance, in December 2020, the WHO introduced “Commit to Quit” year-long campaign, which helped about 100 million people worldwide to quit the tobacco consumption.



Furthermore, in July 2018, the Ministry of Health (MoH) India launched “What Damage Will This Cigarette/Bidi Do” smoking cessation campaign, wherein the Public Service Announcement (PSA) prompts smokers to think about cigarettes and bidi smoking as a potential path to harmful events such as heart attack, chronic lung disease, cancer, and death. Thus, the increasing efforts undertaken by governments as well as nonprofit and nongovernment organizations to promote the use of smoking cessation aids and reduce the number of smoking populations boost the growth of the market.

Based on product, the smoking cessation aids market is segmented into nicotine replacement therapy, drugs, electronic cigarettes, and others.E-cigarettes are considered as a healthy alternative to tobacco cigarettes and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



E-cigarettes are an effective alternative for reducing health conditions associated with tobacco, while nicotine replacement therapies work best for smoking cessation.E-cigarettes are a potential threat to tobacco-based cigarettes.



In addition, Consumption of e-cigarettes are less harmful compared to the regular cigarettes, no smoke and no risk of passive smoking, allowed to use even in no-smoking places, varying nicotine levels, and availability in various flavors are some of the major driving factors for the e-cigarettes market. in addition, the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes backed by its electronic feature is the major factor contributing towards its increasing demand.

COVID-19 outbreak was first observed in December 2019 in Wuhan (China), and it has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) stating it as a public health emergency.The global impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across several markets.



The findings show that e-cigarette usage and dual use of e-cigarettes and cigarettes are important underlying risk factors for COVID-19 that have previously not been established. As per the researchers, smoking is a risk factor for influenza, patients who smoke are immunosuppressed to some degree, and they make more mucus.

