Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Outcome of Shareholders' meeting

The 2021 annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders of Real People Investment Holdings Limited (“RPIH” or “the Company”) was held on Friday, 6 August 2021 at 12:30 CET, at which the shareholders approved the following resolutions. The meeting was held via video conference, without physical presence.

Business of the meeting

The Company’s audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, including the Directors’ report, the Audit Committee report and the report of the independent auditors was presented.

Re-appointment of the independent auditors and appointment of the designated auditor

The AGM resolved that Deloitte & Touché Inc. South Africa be re-appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, and that Llewellyn Marshall, or such other person as nominated by the Audit Committee, be appointed as the designated auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Re-election and appointment of Peter Gerard de Beyer as non-executive Director of the Company

The AGM resolved that Peter Gerard de Beyer (independent non-executive director) be appointed as director of the Company.

Re-election of Audit Committee members Ralph Rowland Buddle, Derrick Thembinkosi Vusumuzi Msibi, Norman William Thomson and Peter Gerard de Beyer

The AGM resolved that Ralph Rowland Buddle, Derrick Thembinkosi Vusumuzi Msibi, Norman William Thomson and Peter Gerard de Beyer be re-elected as members of the Audit Committee, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Amendment to the principal remuneration and employment framework of Company senior executives

The AGM resolved that the amendment to the principal remuneration and employment framework of Company’s senior executives be approved.

Approval of the annual remuneration structure of the non-executive directors

The AGM resolved that the annual remuneration structure of the non-executive directors be approved.

General authority to provide financial assistance

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors be authorised to grant direct or indirect financial assistance within the meaning of sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act pursuant to granting of loans, entering into subordination agreements, providing letters of support, and any other financial assistance as may be required, between the Company and its subsidiary companies, as defined in the Companies Act.

* * * * * * *

For further information, please contact:

Carmen Taylor, Head of Governance and Secretarial

Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

The information was submitted for publication at 10:30 CET on 12 August 2021.

Attachment